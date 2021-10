One of the more intriguing new recruits for NXT 2.0 is Tony D'Angelo, who has been teased with several vignettes that revealed a prototypical mobster character. Initially, these vignettes had people taking shots at it and talking about the over-the-top nature of the character, which seemed pulled from so many mafia characters in movies and television. After several weeks of these promos though, many seemed to change their tune on the character, and that culminated in tonight's in-ring debut, which had the crowd chanting his name and receiving him with open arms. Fans did the same thing on social media, and it seems the NXT Universe is all about Tony D'Angelo.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO