As a long-time fan of the Child’s Play/Chucky film series (essentially, I’m an “old” who begged her mom to take her to see the original in theaters and have been following along ever since), I was extremely curious about how well everyone’s favorite possessed foul-mouthed killer Good Guy doll would work in a television format. As it turns out, pretty damn well, as Don Mancini’s new Chucky series is an absolute treat for those of us who adore this series, but these first few episodes are “open” enough to welcome in newcomers to the franchise as well, which isn’t always an easy thing to achieve when you’re working with a property that not only has such involved storylines like the Child’s Play/Chucky ones do, but also has such a huge influence on the history of modern horror where you’re going to have to live up to genre fans’ lofty expectations. So in that regard, Mancini has pulled off something rather miraculous with Chucky, and these first four episodes have me extremely hyped for what’s to come in the next four episodes as well.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO