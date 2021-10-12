CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bifurcation In Golf Has Started – What Next?

By Elliott Heath
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf’s governing bodies, the R&A and USGA, have confirmed that from 1st January 2022, professional and elite amateur tournament organisers can activate a local rule that ensures club shafts cannot be longer than 46 inches. It’s part of the crack down on increased hitting distances, with the governing bodies openly...

