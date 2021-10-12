$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

Former Sandpoint midwife Denise Midstokke reached a plea deal last week in criminal charges stemming from the death of a newborn she was hired to deliver. According to court documents, Midstokke entered an Alford plea, which recognizes that enough evidence exists to result in a conviction but does not admit to any wrongdoing, in exchange for reduced charges. In exchange, the state reduced the charge to practicing medicine without a license, a step down from the previous charges of involuntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence. According to court documents, the charge stems from the use of “a ‘Cook’s Bulb’ catheter outside the standard of conduct allowed under the IDAPA Rules of the Idaho Board of Midwifery, and failing to transfer care when compelled to do so by those same rules.” The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years incarceration and a $10,000 fine.

