Colleges

$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

wibqam.com

U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates’ prospects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose “significant financial penalties” if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party...
COLLEGES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Parents in college admissions scam found guilty of all charges

Two parents accused of cheating to get their children into elite U.S. universities were found guilty of all charges in the first trial stemming from a national college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of families. Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, was convicted Friday of two counts of...
COLLEGES
Gazette

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution...
SPORTS
Shore News Network

Former University Volleyball Coach Involved in College Admissions Case Enters Into Deferred Prosecution Agreement

BOSTON – The former Wake Forest University women’s volleyball coach has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) relating to his involvement in the college admission scheme. William Ferguson, 51, of Winston-Salem, N.C., has entered into a DPA with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which was accepted by the District Court....
EDUCATION
Mining Journal

Wake Forest coach only fined in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against...
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Sandpoint Reader

Midstokke reaches plea deal with prosecution

Former Sandpoint midwife Denise Midstokke reached a plea deal last week in criminal charges stemming from the death of a newborn she was hired to deliver. According to court documents, Midstokke entered an Alford plea, which recognizes that enough evidence exists to result in a conviction but does not admit to any wrongdoing, in exchange for reduced charges. In exchange, the state reduced the charge to practicing medicine without a license, a step down from the previous charges of involuntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence. According to court documents, the charge stems from the use of “a ‘Cook’s Bulb’ catheter outside the standard of conduct allowed under the IDAPA Rules of the Idaho Board of Midwifery, and failing to transfer care when compelled to do so by those same rules.” The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years incarceration and a $10,000 fine.
SANDPOINT, ID
Times Daily

Slain Sheffield officer's badge and call number retired

SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield Police Department will never again have an officer with badge number 385, nor a call number of Sierra One.
SHEFFIELD, AL
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
