CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Relationship of insect biomass and richness with land use along a climate gradient

By Johannes Uhler
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently reported insect declines have raised both political and social concern. Although the declines have been attributed to land use and climate change, supporting evidence suffers from low taxonomic resolution, short time series, a focus on local scales, and the collinearity of the identified drivers. In this study, we conducted a

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Determining spatio-temporal characteristics of coseismic travelling ionospheric disturbances (CTID) in near real-time

Earthquakes are known to generate ionospheric disturbances that are commonly referred to as co-seismic travelling ionospheric disturbances (CTID). In this work, for the first time, we present a novel method that enables to automatically detect CTID in ionospheric GNSS-data, and to determine their spatio-temporal characteristics (velocity and azimuth of propagation) in near-real time (NRT), i.e., less than 15Â min after an earthquake. The obtained instantaneous velocities allow us to understand the evolution of CTID and to estimate the location of the CTID source in NRT. Furthermore, also for the first time, we developed a concept of real-time travel-time diagrams that aid to verify the correlation with the source and to estimate additionally the propagation speed of the observed CTID. We apply our methods to the Mw7.4 Sanriku earthquake of 09/03/2011 and the Mw9.0 Tohoku earthquake of 11/03/2011, and we make a NRT analysis of the dynamics of CTID driven by these seismic events. We show that the best results are achieved with high-rate 1Â Hz data. While the first tests are made on CTID, our method is also applicable for detection and determining of spatio-temporal characteristics of other travelling ionospheric disturbances that often occur in the ionosphere driven by many geophysical phenomena.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Species richness and Î²-diversity patterns of macrolichens along elevation gradients across the Himalayan Arc

Understanding the species richness and Î²-diversity patterns along elevation gradients can aid in formulating effective conservation strategies particularly in areas where local anthropogenic stresses and climate change are quite significant as in the Himalaya. Thus, we studied macrolichen richness and Î²-diversity along elevational gradients at three sites, namely Kashmir (2200 to 3800Â m a.m.s.l), Uttarakhand (2000"“3700Â m a.m.s.l) and Sikkim (1700 to 4000Â m a.m.s.l) which cover much of the Indian Himalayan Arc. In all, 245 macrolichen species belonging to 77 genera and 26 families were collected from the three sites. Only 11 species, 20 genera and 11 families were common among the three transects. Despite the differences in species composition, the dominant functional groups in the three sites were the same: foliose, fruticose and corticolous forms. The hump-shaped elevation pattern in species richness was exhibited by most of the lichen groups, though an inverse hump-shaped pattern was also observed in certain cases. Î²-diversity (Î²sor) based on all pairs of comparisons along an elevation gradient varied from 0.48 to 0.58 in Kashmir, 0.03 to 0.63 in Uttarakhand and 0.46 to 0.77 in Sikkim. The contribution of turnover to Î²-diversity was more than nestedness at all the three transects. Along elevation Î²-diversity and its components of turnover and nestedness varied significantly with elevation. While species turnover increased significantly along the elevation in all the three transects, nestedness decreased significantly in Kashmir and Sikkim transects but increased significantly in the Uttarakhand transect. Except for the Kashmir Himalayan elevation transect, stepwise Î²-diversity and its components of turnover and nestedness did not vary significantly with elevation. The present study, the first of its kind in the Himalayan region, clearly brings out that macrolichen species richness, Î²-diversity, and its components of turnover and nestedness vary along the elevation gradients across the Himalayan Arc. It also highlights that contribution of turnover to Î²-diversity is higher in comparison to nestedness at all the three transects. The variations in species richness and diversity along elevation gradients underpin the importance of considering elevational gradients in planning conservation strategies.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Land use and climate are major contributors to insect decline

Insects are one of the most diverse and widely dispersed groups of organisms, representing more than half of all known animal species on Earth. In recent decades, however, scientists have recorded declines in both insect species diversity and population sizes, worldwide. These changes have been attributed to both modern land use practices (farming monocultures, for example) and the increased occurrence of droughts and heat waves associated with climate change.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Rational design of mechanically robust Ni-rich cathode materials via concentration gradient strategy

Mechanical integrity issues such as particle cracking are considered one of the leading causes of structural deterioration and limited long-term cycle stability for Ni-rich cathode materials of Li-ion batteries. Indeed, the detrimental effects generated from the crack formation are not yet entirely addressed. Here, applying physicochemical and electrochemical ex situ and in situ characterizations, the effect of Co and Mn on the mechanical properties of the Ni-rich material are thoroughly investigated. As a result, we successfully mitigate the particle cracking issue in Ni-rich cathodes via rational concentration gradient design without sacrificing the electrode capacity. Our result reveals that the Co-enriched surface design in Ni-rich particles benefits from its low stiffness, which can effectively suppress the formation of particle cracking. Meanwhile, the Mn-enriched core limits internal expansion and improve structural integrity. The concentration gradient design also promotes morphological stability and cycling performances in Li metal coin cell configuration.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Insect Biodiversity#Insects#Insect Ecology
Scientific American

Climate Studies Have Focused on Rich Countries

Climate change is affecting every continent across the globe. Climate research, on the other hand, is in need of catching up. There are far more studies on climate impacts in high-income countries than in low-income countries, according to a new study that reviewed more than 100,000 published climate research papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cryogenic land surface processes shape vegetation biomass patterns in northern European tundra

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 222 (2021) Cite this article. Tundra ecosystems have experienced changes in vegetation composition, distribution, and productivity over the past century due to climate warming. However, the increase in above-ground biomass may be constrained by cryogenic land surface processes that cause topsoil disturbance and variable microsite conditions. These effects have remained unaccounted for in tundra biomass models, although they can impact multiple opposing feedbacks between the biosphere and atmosphere, ecosystem functioning and biodiversity. Here, by using field-quantified data from northern Europe, remote sensing, and machine learning, we show that cryogenic land surface processes substantially constrain above-ground biomass in tundra. The three surveyed processes (cryoturbation, solifluction, and nivation) collectively reduced biomass by an average of 123.0"‰g"‰mâˆ’2 (âˆ’30.0%). This effect was significant over landscape positions and was especially pronounced in snowbed environments, where the mean reduction in biomass was 57.3%. Our results imply that cryogenic land surface processes are pivotal in shaping future patterns of tundra biomass, as long as cryogenic ground activity is retained by climate warming.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Universal patterns of long-distance commuting and social assortativity in cities

Millions commute to work every day in cities and interact with colleagues, partners, friends, and strangers. Commuting facilitates the mixing of people from distant and diverse neighborhoods, but whether this has an imprint on social inclusion or instead, connections remain assortative is less explored. In this paper, we aim to better understand income sorting in social networks inside cities and investigate how commuting distance conditions the online social ties of Twitter users in the 50 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. An above-median commuting distance in cities is linked to more diverse individual networks, moreover, we find that longer commutes are associated with a nearly uniform, moderate reduction of overall social tie assortativity across all cities. This suggests a universal relation between long-distance commutes and the integration of social networks. Our results inform policy that facilitating access across distant neighborhoods can advance the social inclusion of low-income groups.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Microsatellites reveal that genetic mixing commonly occurs between invasive fall armyworm populations in Africa

Understanding the population structure and movements of the invasive fall armyworm (FAW, Spodoptera frugiperda) is important as it can help mitigate crop damage, and highlight areas at risk of outbreaks or evolving insecticide resistance. Determining population structure in invasive FAW has been a challenge due to genetic mutations affecting the markers traditionally used for strain and haplotype identification; mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase I (COIB) and the Z-chromosome-linked Triosephosphate isomerase (Tpi). Here, we compare the results from COIB and Tpi markers with highly variable repeat regions (microsatellites) to improve our understanding of FAW population structure in Africa. There was very limited genetic diversity using the COIB marker, whereas using the TpiI4 marker there was greater diversity that showed very little evidence of genetic structuring between FAW populations across Africa. There was greater genetic diversity identified using microsatellites, and this revealed a largely panmictic population of FAW alongside some evidence of genetic structuring between countries. It is hypothesised here that FAW are using long-distance flight and prevailing winds to frequently move throughout Africa leading to population mixing. These approaches combined provide important evidence that genetic mixing between invasive FAW populations may be more common than previously reported.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

An Emiliania huxleyi pan-transcriptome reveals basal strain specificity in gene expression patterns

Emiliania huxleyi is a cosmopolitan coccolithophore widespread in temperate oceans. This unicellular photoautotroph forms massive recurring blooms that play an important role in large biogeochemical cycles of carbon and sulfur, which play a role in climate change. The mechanism of bloom formation and demise, controlled by giant viruses that routinely infect these blooms, is poorly understood. We generated a pan-transcriptome of E. huxleyi, derived from three strains with different susceptibility to viral infection. Expression profiling of E. huxleyi sensitive and resistant strains showed major basal differences, including many genes that are induced upon viral infection. This suggests that basal gene expression can affect the host metabolic state and the susceptibility of E. huxleyi to viruses. Due to its ecological importance, the pan-transcriptome and its protein translation, applicable to many E. huxleyi strains, is a powerful resource for investigation of eukaryotic microbial communities.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Fish can use hydrostatic pressure to determine their absolute depth

Hydrostatic pressure is a global cue that varies linearly with depth which could provide crucial spatial information for fish navigating vertically; however, whether fish can determine their depth using hydrostatic pressure has remained unknown. Here we show that Mexican tetras (Astyanax mexicanus) can learn the depth of a food site and consistently return to it with high fidelity using only hydrostatic pressure as a cue. Further, fish shifted their search location vertically as predicted if using pressure alone to signal depth. This study uncovers new sensory information available to fish which allows them to resolve their absolute depth on a fine scale.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Water cavitation from ambient to high temperatures

Predicting cavitation has proved a formidable task, particularly for water. Despite the experimental difficulty of controlling the sample purity, there is nowadays substantial consensus on the remarkable tensile strength of water, on the order of âˆ’120 MPa at ambient conditions. Recent progress significantly advanced our predictive capability which, however, still considerably depends on elaborate fitting procedures based on the input of external data. Here a self-contained model is discussed which is shown able to accurately reproduce cavitation data for water over the most extended range of temperatures for which accurate experiments are available. The computations are based on a diffuse interface model which, as only inputs, requires a reliable equation of state for the bulk free energy and the interfacial tension. A rare event technique, namely the string method, is used to evaluate the free-energy barrier as the base for determining the nucleation rate and the cavitation pressure. The data allow discussing the role of the Tolman length in determining the nucleation barrier, confirming that, when the size of the cavitation nuclei exceed the thickness of the interfacial layer, the Tolman correction effectively improves the predictions of the plain Classical Nucleation Theory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in the profile properties and chemical weathering characteristics of cultivated soils affected by anthropic activities

The study of the pedogenic process in response to natural evolution, gradual anthropogenic shifts and engineering upheavals is of great significance for understanding, utilizing and transforming nature in the future. Although scholars have considered anthropic activities to be an important factor affecting pedogenesis, research on how and how much anthropic activities influence the soil-forming process is scant. This paper was conducted to analyse pedogenic characteristics dominated by anthropic activities. In this study, the parent materials and soils undergoing natural evolution (NE), tillage perturbation (TP) and engineering perturbation (EP) were selected as research objects. The genetic characteristics of soils undergoing NE, TP and EP are investigated mainly from three aspects: soil profile macromorphological characteristics, soil physical and chemical properties and chemical weathering characteristics. The results indicated that the influence of anthropic activities (TP and EP) on the process of pedogenesis is complicated. First, compared with NE, TP decreases the thickness of topsoil from 22.2 to 21.2Â cm, while EP increases the thickness of topsoil from 22.2 to 23.2Â cm, and EP causes the soil to have a high profile development index. Second, compared with TP, EP can improve bulk density (BD), soil organic carbon (SOC), total nitrogen (TN) and cation exchange capacity (CEC), Finally, the chemical weathering intensity differed among NE, TP and EP and followed the order of TP"‰>"‰NE"‰>"‰EP. Therefore, in the future, the genetic characteristics of soils dominated by anthropic activities should be considered. This will help us systematically understand the genesis and evolutionary characteristics of soil and lay a foundation for further perfecting the diagnostic horizon and diagnostic characteristics of the Soil Taxonomy and World Reference Base.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis of silver nanoparticles using Plantago lanceolata extract and assessing their antibacterial and antioxidant activities

Silver nanoparticles (Ag. NPs) have shown a biological activity range, synthesized under different environment-friendly approaches. Ag. NPs were synthesized using aqueous crude extract (ACE) isolated from Plantago lanceolata. The ACE and Ag. NPs were characterized and assessed their biological and antioxidant activities. The existence of nanoparticles (NPs) was confirmed by color shift, atomic force microscopy (AFM), and UV"“Vis's spectroscopy. The FT-IR analysis indicated the association of biomolecules (phenolic acid and flavonoids) to reduce silver (Ag+) ions. The SEM study demonstrated a sphere-shaped and mean size in the range of 30"‰Â±"‰4Â nm. The EDX spectrum revealed that the Ag. NPs were composed of 54.87% Ag with 20Â nm size as identified by SEM and TEM. AFM has ended up being exceptionally useful in deciding morphological elements and the distance across of Ag. NPs in the scope of 23"“30Â nm. The TEM image showed aggregations of NPs and physical interaction. Ag. NPs formation also confirmed by XPS, DRS and BET studies. Ag. NPs showed efficient activity as compared to ACE, and finally, the bacterial growth was impaired by biogenic NPs. The lethal dose (LD50) of Ag. NPs against Agrobacterium tumefaciens, Proteus vulgaris, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli were 45.66%, 139.71%, 332.87%, and 45.54%, with IC50 (08.02"‰Â±"‰0.68), (55.78"‰Â±"‰1.01), (12.34"‰Â±"‰1.35) and (11.68"‰Â±"‰1.42) respectively, suppressing the growth as compared to ACE. The antioxidant capacity, i.e., 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) of Ag. NPs were assayed. ACE and Ag. NPs achieved a peak antioxidant capacity of 62.43"‰Â±"‰2.4 and 16.85"‰Â±"‰0.4Â Î¼gÂ mLâˆ’1, compared to standard (69.60"‰Â±"‰1.1 at 100Â Î¼gÂ mLâˆ’1) with IC50 (369.5"‰Â±"‰13.42 and 159.5"‰Â±"‰10.52 respectively). Finally, the Ag. NPs synthesized by P. lanceolata extract have an excellent source of bioactive natural products (NP). Outstanding antioxidant, antibacterial activities have been shown by NPs and can be used in various biological techniques in future research.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhancement of Campylobacter hepaticus culturing to facilitate downstream applications

Campylobacter hepaticus causes Spotty Liver Disease (SLD) in chickens. C. hepaticus is fastidious and slow-growing, presenting difficulties when growing this bacterium for the preparation of bacterin vaccines and experimental disease challenge trials. This study applied genomic analysis and in vitro experiments to develop an enhanced C. hepaticus liquid culture method. In silico analysis of the anabolic pathways encoded by C. hepaticus revealed that the bacterium is unable to biosynthesise l-cysteine, l-lysine and l-arginine. It was found that l-cysteine added to Brucella broth, significantly enhanced the growth of C. hepaticus, but l-lysine or l-arginine addition did not enhance growth. Brucella broth supplemented with l-cysteine (0.4Â mM), l-glutamine (4Â mM), and sodium pyruvate (10Â mM) gave high-density growth of C. hepaticus and resulted in an almost tenfold increase in culture density compared to the growth in Brucella broth alone (log10"‰="‰9.3 vs 8.4Â CFU/mL). The type of culture flask used also significantly affected C. hepaticus culture density. An SLD challenge trial demonstrated that C. hepaticus grown in the enhanced culture conditions retained full virulence. The enhanced liquid culture method developed in this study enables the efficient production of bacterial biomass and therefore facilitates further studies of SLD biology and vaccine development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermodynamic stability, in-vitro permeability, and in-silico molecular modeling of the optimal Elaeis guineensis leaves extract water-in-oil nanoemulsion

Nanoemulsion is a delivery system used to enhance bioavailability of plant-based compounds across the stratum corneum. Elaeis guineensis leaves are rich source of polyphenolic antioxidants, viz. gallic acid and catechin. The optimal E. guineensis leaves extract water-in-oil nanoemulsion was stable against coalescence, but it was under significant influence of Ostwald ripening over 90Â days at 25Â Â°C. The in-vitro permeability revealed a controlled and sustained release of the total phenolic compounds (TPC) of EgLE with a cumulative amount of 1935.0"‰Â±"‰45.7 Âµgcmâˆ’2 after 8Â h. The steady-state flux and permeation coefficient values were 241.9"‰Â±"‰5.7 Âµgcmâˆ’2Â hâˆ’1 and 1.15"‰Â±"‰0.03Â cm.hâˆ’1, respectively. The kinetic release mechanism for TPC of EgLE was best described by the Korsmeyer"“Peppas model due to the highest linearity of R2"‰="‰0.9961, indicating super case II transport mechanism. The in-silico molecular modelling predicted that the aquaporin-3 protein in the stratum corneum bonded preferably to catechin over gallic acid through hydrogen bonds due to the lowest binding energies of"‰âˆ’"‰57.514Â kcal/mol and"‰âˆ’"‰8.553Â kcal/mol, respectively. Thus, the in-silico study further verified that catechin could improve skin hydration. Therefore, the optimal nanoemulsion could be used topically as moisturizer to enhance skin hydration based on the in-silico prediction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic study on the synergistic effects of MWCNTs and core"“shell particles on the physicomechanical properties of epoxy resin

Here, core"“shell impact modifier particles (CSIMPs) and multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNs) were used as reinforcing agents for improving the toughness and tensile properties of epoxy resin. For this purpose, emulsion polymerization technique was exploited to fabricate poly(butyl acrylate-allyl methacrylate) core-poly(methyl methacrylate-glycidyl methacrylate) shell impact modifier particles with an average particle size of 407Â nm. It was revealed that using a combination of the prepared CSIMPs and MWCNTs could significantly enhance the toughness and tensile properties of the epoxy resin. Also, it was observed that the dominant factors for improving the fracture toughness of the ternary composites are crack deflection/arresting as well as enlarged plastic deformation around the growing crack tip induced by the combination of rigid and soft particles. The Response Surface Methodology (RSM) with central composite design (CCD) was utilized to study the effects of the amounts of CSIMPs and MWCNTs on the physicomechanical properties of the epoxy resin. The proposed quadratic models were in accordance with the experimental results with correlation coefficient more than 98%. The optimum condition for maximum toughness, elastic modulus, and tensile strength was 3Â wt% MWCNT and 1.03Â wt% CSIMPs. The sample fabricated in the optimal condition indicated toughness, elastic modulus, and tensile strength equal to 2.2Â MPaÂ m1/2, 3014.5Â MPa, and 40.6Â MPa, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Inspecting the electronic structure and thermoelectric power factor of novel p-type half-Heuslers

In line for semiconducting electronic properties, we systematically scrutinize the likely to be grown half-Heusler compounds XTaZ (X"‰="‰Pd, Pt and Z"‰="‰Al, Ga, In) for their stability and thermoelectric properties. The energetically favored F-43m configuration of XTaZ alloys at equilibrium lattice constant is a promising non-magnetic semiconductor reflected from its total valence electron count (NV"‰="‰18) and electronic structure calculations. Alongside mechanical stability, the dynamic stability is guaranteed from lattice vibrations and the phonon studies. The energy gaps of these stable Ta-based materials with Z"‰="‰Ga are estimated to reach as high as 0.46Â eV when X"‰="‰Pd and 0.95Â eV when X"‰="‰Pt; however, this feature is reduced when Z"‰="‰Al/In and X"‰="‰Pd/Pt, respectively. Lattice thermal conductivity calculations are achieved to predict the smallest room temperature value of KL"‰="‰33.6Â W/K (PdTaGa) and 38.0Â W/mK (for PtAlGa) among the proposed group of Heusler structures. In the end, we investigated the plausible thermoelectric performance of XTaZ alloys, which announces a comparable difference for the n-type and p-type doping regions. Among the six alloys, PtTaAl, PtTaGa and PtTaIn are predicted to be the most efficient materials where the power factor (PF) elevates up to"‰~"‰90.5, 106.7, 106.5 mW/(K2m), respectively at 900Â K; however the lower values are recorded for PdTaAl (~"‰66.5), PdTaGa (~"‰76.5) and PdTaIn (~"‰73.4) alloys. While this reading unlocks avenues for additional assessment of this new class of Half Heuslers, the project approach used here is largely appropriate for possible collection of understandings to realize novel stable materials with potential high temperature applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stroboscopic operando spectroscopy of the dynamics in heterogeneous catalysis by event-averaging

Heterogeneous catalyst surfaces are dynamic entities that respond rapidly to changes in their local gas environment, and the dynamics of the response is a decisive factor for the catalysts' action and activity. Few probes are able to map catalyst structure and local gas environment simultaneously under reaction conditions at the timescales of the dynamic changes. Here we use the CO oxidation reaction and a Pd(100) model catalyst to demonstrate how such studies can be performed by time-resolved ambient pressure photoelectron spectroscopy. Central elements of the method are cyclic gas pulsing and software-based event-averaging by image recognition of spectral features. A key finding is that at 3.2 mbar total pressure a metallic, predominantly CO-covered metallic surface turns highly active for a few seconds once the O2:CO ratio becomes high enough to lift the CO poisoning effect before mass transport limitations triggers formation of a âˆš5 oxide.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A novel method of identifying inner ear malformation types by pattern recognition in the mid modiolar section

Identification of the inner ear malformation types from radiographs is a complex process. We hypothesize that each inner ear anatomical type has a uniqueness in its appearance in radiographs. The outer contour of the inner ear was captured from the mid-modiolar section, perpendicular to the oblique-coronal plane, from which the A-value was determined from CT scans with different inner ear anatomical types. The mean A-value of normal anatomy (NA) and enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome (EVAS) anatomical types was greater than for Incomplete Partition (IP) type I, II, III and cochlear hypoplasia. The outer contour of the cochlear portion within the mid-modiolar section of NA and EVAS resembles the side view of Aladdin's lamp; IP type I resembles the side-view of the Sphinx pyramid and type II a Pomeranian dog's face. The steep spiraling cochlear turns of IP type III resemble an Auger screw tip. Drawing a line parallel to the posterior margin of internal auditory canalÂ (IAC) in axial-view, bisecting the cavity into cochlear and vestibular portions, identifies common-cavity; whereas a cavity that falls under the straight-line leaving no cochlear portion identifies cochlear aplasia. An atlas of the outer contour of seventy-eight inner ears was created for the identification of the inner malformation types precisely.
HEALTH
Nature.com

In-situ spectroscopic observation of dynamic-coupling oxygen on atomically dispersed iridium electrocatalyst for acidic water oxidation

Uncovering the dynamics of active sites in the working conditions is crucial to realizing increased activity, enhanced stability and reduced cost of oxygen evolution reaction (OER) electrocatalysts in proton exchange membrane electrolytes. Herein, we identify at the atomic level potential-driven dynamic-coupling oxygen on atomically dispersed hetero-nitrogen-configured Ir sites (AD-HN-Ir) in the OER working conditions to successfully provide the atomically dispersed Ir electrocatalyst with ultrahigh electrochemical acidic OER activity. Using in-situ synchrotron radiation infrared and X-ray absorption spectroscopies, we directly observe that one oxygen atom is formed at the Ir active site with an O-hetero-Ir-N4 structure as a more electrophilic active centre in the experiment, which effectively promotes the generation of key *OOH intermediates under working potentials; this process is favourable for the dissociation of H2O over Ir active sites and resistance to over-oxidation and dissolution of the active sites. The optimal AD-HN-Ir electrocatalyst delivers a large mass activity of 2860"‰A gmetalâˆ’1 and a large turnover frequency of 5110"‰hâˆ’1 at a low overpotential of 216"‰mV (10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2), 480"“510 times larger than those of the commercial IrO2. More importantly, the AD-HN-Ir electrocatalyst shows no evident deactivation after continuous 100"‰h OER operation in an acidic medium.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy