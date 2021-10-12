'Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's Epic Poster Reveals a Release Date on Netflix

The Purge has become one of the most popular sociopolitical horror franchises of the decade. Based in an alternate reality in which all crime is legal for one night a year, the original examined the dark side of humanity while providing subtle commentary about class structures and racism in America. At its worst, the series can be repetitive, valuing style over substance and containing flat characters that hit the political satire a little too on the nose. At its best, The Purge offers tantalizing psychology, a beautiful escalation of the power of resistance, and an examination of the dangers of encouraging violent divisiveness for the sake of political gain.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO