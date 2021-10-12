CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's Epic Poster Reveals a Release Date on Netflix

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released a new poster for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 that reveals when the second half of the limited series is coming to the streaming platform. Continuing from where Part 1 left off, the final episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will have the heroes of Eternia banding together to stop Skeletor, now in possession of the Sword of Power. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 arrives on Netflix on November 23.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
TVLine

Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

It’s not easy being a nebbish nerd girl when talks of Superman are in the air, as shown in a new clip for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Naomi. Warner Bros. TV unveiled the first look on Saturday at its virtual DC FanDome event. Written and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation stars The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall in the titular role. Naomi centers on a cool, confident Black teenager with braids as she chases her hidden and unexpected destiny. As Naomi “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the...
TV SERIES
Collider

Every 'The Purge' Movie & TV Season, Ranked

The Purge has become one of the most popular sociopolitical horror franchises of the decade. Based in an alternate reality in which all crime is legal for one night a year, the original examined the dark side of humanity while providing subtle commentary about class structures and racism in America. At its worst, the series can be repetitive, valuing style over substance and containing flat characters that hit the political satire a little too on the nose. At its best, The Purge offers tantalizing psychology, a beautiful escalation of the power of resistance, and an examination of the dangers of encouraging violent divisiveness for the sake of political gain.
TV & VIDEOS
Bleacher Report

Colin Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black and White' Netflix Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Colin in Black and White, a limited series based on the high school experiences of Colin Kaepernick, will debut October 29 on Netflix. The series, which features narration from Kaepernick, is co-produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay. A younger version of Kaepernick is played by Jaden Michael, while Nick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Cunningham
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Mark Hamill
asapland.com

Netflix’s Dead To Me Season 2 Release Date, Plot, [Updated] Cast

Netflix’s “Dead To Me – Season 2” is Returning!! Read More About Release Date and Its Amazing Cast!!. The amazing American black comedy TV series, “Dead To Me” which was first premiered in May 2019 has been extremely popular ever since. Due to all the love and fame that season 1 earned from all the fans worldwide, the series creator and producer Liz Feldman is taking it to the next step. The series got a positive response from the viewers as they find the friendship of two beautiful women Jen and Judy so interesting.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

Dread Hunger Release Date Revealed

Is a survival, crafting, social deception title developed by Dread Hunger Team and published by Digital Confectioners. Both publisher and developer have just announced that the Dread Hunger release date will be on November 10 for Steam. The social deception survival title changes things up from the more sci-fi leaning titles such as Among Us and Enemy on Board by taking place during an 1850s Arctic exploration voyage. In it, there are eight player-controlled Explorers that are depending on one another for survival, with two of them being Thralls that are trying to sabotage the mission.
VIDEO GAMES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Robin Givens Returns to ‘Head of the Class’ First Look, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Premiere Date, ‘Squid Game’ Tops ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Ordered, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Return Date, Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ and More!

We have our first look at HBO Max’s upcoming Head of the Class reboot series. Robin Givens returns to the series which originally aired on ABC from 1986 – 1991. The ten episode season will premiere November 4. Apple TV+’s new limited series The Shrink Next Door has been given...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Of The Universe#The Masters#Mattel Television
TheWrap

First ‘Wheel of Time’ Poster Teases Amazon’s Epic Fantasy Adaptation

Is the next “Game of Thrones” imminent? That’s certainly what Amazon Studios is hoping. On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video released the first poster for “Wheel of Time,” the highly anticipated upcoming adaptation of the best-selling fantasy book series. Author Robert Jordan’s book series spans 14 novels, so there’s plenty of source material to mine, and fans are no doubt eager to see how this adaptation stacks up when the first three episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Mysterious '80s He-Man Action Figure Returns for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2

Today, Mattel announced that Part 2 of Kevin Smith's Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is hitting the streaming service on November 23rd. What's more, MOTU fans will be very excited to hear that a mysterious character depicted in a very rare action figure from 1981 will appear in the show and in Mattel's Masterverse Toy line. Spoilers ahead!
COMICS
Collider

'The Expanse' Season 6 Reveals a Release Date With First Epic Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled our first look at Season 6 of The Expanse, as well as confirmed a premiere date for when the show's final season will be available to stream. The announcement came as part of the series' virtual panel at New York Comic Con, where the cast and executive producers confirmed that Season 6, which consists of a total of 6 episodes, will release its first episode on December 10, with new episodes premiering each Friday weekly before concluding on January 14, 2022.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Bad Boys for Life: Release date of DVD Revealed

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys for Life has now decided to give movies on DVD. Makers have decided on the date when they will release the movie on DVD. Here we are to know the release DVD date. Along with lead veteran what will be another cast, what is the actual plot of the movie, and we will not discuss the spoilers here.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Belle Release Date, Teasers and Images Revealed

GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, announced today it will bring Belle to cinemas nationwide starting January 14. Belle, from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda and Japan’s Studio Chizu, is an original story written and helmed by the celebrated director whose previous films include Mirai, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and others.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Nash Bridges’ Revival Movie Gets Release Date and Poster

USA Network will hold a 2-hour premiere for its upcoming revival film, Nash Bridges, a movie based on the television show from the ‘90s of the same name, which will bring back the original cast members from the series created by Carlton Cuse, which includes Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Knives Out) and Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong, Coco) as the titular elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. More cast members include Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville, and Jeff Perry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

‘To All the Boys’ to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.” Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy