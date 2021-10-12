'Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's Epic Poster Reveals a Release Date on Netflix
Netflix has released a new poster for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 that reveals when the second half of the limited series is coming to the streaming platform. Continuing from where Part 1 left off, the final episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will have the heroes of Eternia banding together to stop Skeletor, now in possession of the Sword of Power. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 arrives on Netflix on November 23.collider.com
Comments / 0