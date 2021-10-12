CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Gyauch-Quirk winner of Allentown’s Major League Baseball® Jr. Home Run Derby™ is headed to national competition at the World Series.

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of Allentown’s Major League Baseball® Jr. Home Run Derby™ contest is headed to national competition at the World Series. Fourteen-year-old Noah Gyauch-Quirk of Bethlehem will compete against seven other regional champions at Game Four of the 2021 World Series. Noah won the local competition in the 14-and-under division...

