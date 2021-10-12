Noah Gyauch-Quirk winner of Allentown’s Major League Baseball® Jr. Home Run Derby™ is headed to national competition at the World Series.

The following was written and submitted by Newport Gulls. As a summer collegiate baseball team, a focus for the Newport Gulls is helping student-athletes reach their dreams of playing Major League Baseball. This dream has been realized for 28 Gulls alumni, including three players that made their debut during the 2021 season. However, for anyone who is lucky enough to play at the highest level, one achieved, they turn their attention to winning a World Series. With the playoffs now underway, former Newport Gulls have already made a significant impact on who will take home the coveted trophy this year, while others with ties to the Gulls are making their mark as well.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO