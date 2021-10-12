CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TikTok star ‘MadMama’ reveals she’s pregnant with 12th child at 36

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis social media star is about to find out if things really are cheaper by the dozen. Veronica Merritt — better known to her 95,000 TikTok followers as Thismadmama — is expecting her 12th child. The 36-year-old, who hails from upstate New York and also has 32,500 Instagram followers, announced...

nypost.com

Comments / 84

E B
7d ago

she better be supporting all her children and not our government but then again our government supports everybody else but its own citizens so maybe not

Reply(4)
31
Olivia Avants
7d ago

Hold up she's taking from tax payers because she can't afford the kids she's popping out but wants more?! Ok sure. No problem. But you don't get assistance anymore.

Reply(1)
25
Maria King
6d ago

I had 6 kids had a full time job and was never on section 8 plus I did it being the only parent my husband was gone most of the time. I'm very proud of myself. I think I had to get light bill asst two times and foodstamps time to time but I worked 12 hours sometimes 10am too 2am. every single day,

Reply(3)
20
 

Comments / 0

