Retail developer targets area near Fearrington Village as Chatham boom rolls on
A developer is looking to match the quality of Fearrington Village with a retail project slated for 60 acres along Highway 501.www.bizjournals.com
A developer is looking to match the quality of Fearrington Village with a retail project slated for 60 acres along Highway 501.www.bizjournals.com
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
Comments / 0