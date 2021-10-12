CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The claim that Southwest Airline cancellations are ‘a direct consequence’ of federal vaccine mandate is not supported

On his primetime Fox News show on Monday night (October 11th), Tucker Carlson claimed the cancellation of thousands of flights by Southwest Airlines was “a direct consequence” of the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for federal workers. Disruptions to Southwest flights began shortly after the airline’s pilots association asked a federal court to block the airline’s own vaccine mandate. The "vaccine mandate" issued by the Biden administration only pertains to Federal agencies, not privately owned corporations. The claim that the cancellations were due directly to a federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations is unsupported.

