Album Review: Sun Atoms – Let There Be Light

By Austin Woods
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a name like “Jsun Atoms,” do you really have a choice to be anything other than a psych-rocker? After spending years as a member of The Upsidedown and Daydream Machine, making his rounds on the festival circuit and performing with the likes of The Jesus and Mary Chain and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, the global pandemic spurred this Oregon-based producer and artist to adopt the “Sun Atoms” moniker and enlist longtime collaborator and Dandy Warhols’ guitarist Peter Holmström to produce his debut solo album, Let There Be Light.

