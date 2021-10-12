CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New SCREAM Trailer Proves Wes Craven's Vision Is Alive and Well

By Susan Leighton
screenanarchy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was announced that Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group were going to reboot Wes Craven’s lucrative Scream franchise, fans were immediately clamoring for original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette to be included in the new film. Eventually, it was announced that all three would be reprising their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.

NYLON

The New ‘Scream’ Trailer Is A Bloody Welcome Back To Woodsboro

The countdown to Woodsboro is underway. The fictional California town and the backdrop of the iconic satirical horror franchise Scream is coming back into the spotlight, along with the highly-anticipated fifth film installment. The forthcoming film returns to its roots, not only to Woodsboro, but also with the title, opting to drop any numerals for the very clean Scream. It’s a move well-suited to the horror franchise known for its meta-commentary as much as its slasher legacy, and likely means that we're going deeper into the self-referential Scream mythology than ever before. It begs the question: Do you like scary movies? See everything to know about the forthcoming Scream film, below.
MOVIES
Kerrang

The first trailer for 2022’s Scream movie is ​“coming soon”

It’s officially spooky season, and that means that the trailer for 2022’s Scream movie – the follow-up to 2011’s Scream 4 – is fast approaching, according to the internet. The slasher franchise has launched some, uh, killer new Scream emojis in anticipation of the trailer arriving – and while that...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster revealed for next year’s “SCREAM”

Ghostface is terrorizing Woodsboro again, targeting familiar faces and newcomers. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group are bringing the new SCREAM to theaters January 14, 2022. The revival of the franchise created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (READY OR NOT) from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are back as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, joined by Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner (who also co-starred in the NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET remake), Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega (THE BABYSITTER: KILLER QUEEN), Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. The synopsis: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘Scream’ Trailer: Ghostface Is Back

Unfortunately for her and the rest of the residents of Woodsboro, it’s old Ghostface, that masked, horror-movie-obsessed killer from four previous Scream films. Granted, in each movie, Ghostface has been a role inherited by a different (or multiple different) psychopaths. And so a decade since the last Scream, a new Ghostface emerges to terrorize Sidney (Neve Campbell) and the rest of Woodsboro all over again. Also returning for this new Scream are original cast members Courteney Cox (as reporter Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (as bumbling police officer Dewey Riley).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Scream Trailer Has Arrived

Paramount Pictures has just unleashed their terrifying trailer for Scream. The synopsis has been painfully vague, simply saying the story will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. We wanted more! Now we've got it!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Wes Craven’s Classic Original THE HILLS HAVE EYES Available on 4K Ultra HD From Arrow Video November 9th

Wes Craven’s Classic Original THE HILLS HAVE EYES will be available from Arrow Video on 4K Ultra HD November 9th. Horror master Wes Craven achieved critical and commercial success with the likes of Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street – but for many genre fans, the director’s seminal 1977 effort The Hills Have Eyes remains his masterpiece.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Scream’ fans go wild as full trailer for new film finally drops

More than a generation after the first “Scream” film hit cinemas, a two-minute trailer for the next installment of the horror movie franchise has dropped — just in time for Halloween. The slasher flick won’t hit cinemas until Jan. 14 next year, but Paramount Pictures released the trailer Tuesday, keen...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are Back in the New Scream Trailer

Twenty-five years after Ghostface originally entered into our lives, he’s back for another round in Scream (no, not Scream 5, though it is technically the fifth movie in the horror franchise). Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have all returned to reprise their roles originally introduced in the 1996 film by the same name and while you won’t be able to enjoy the newest Scream on Halloween night, there is now a trailer to help get into the spooky season mood.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Scream’s first trailer resurrects Ghostface for a new generation

The original Scream memorably used that line early in the film to establish Ghostface’s incredibly menacing voice. And while the identity of the Ghostface killer has changed in every film, his (or her) methods are always very lethal. Next year, Paramount is reviving the franchise with a new movie simply called Scream, even though it’s the fifth entry in the franchise. That’s because this isn’t a reboot — it’s a revival.
MOVIES
PopSugar

"It's Happening": Watch the Thrilling First Trailer For Scream

"Hello, Sidney." A decade since Scream 4, Ghostface has resurfaced in the upcoming fifth film, simply titled Scream, which serves as a relaunch of the iconic horror franchise. Filled with familiar quips and jump scares, the recently released trailer reunites viewers with familiar faces like Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and, of course, Neve Campbell and also introduces a host of newcomers including Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, and Jenna Ortega.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Scream’ Trailer: Neve Campbell Returns to Honor Wes Craven in Slasher Reboot

Though the fifth “Scream” may not be anyone’s favorite scary movie, it’s shaping up to one of the iconic franchise’s best contenders. Deliberately not titled “Scream 5,” though that is technically what it is, the upcoming slasher flick is the first new installment since 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the first since the 2015 passing of franchise creator and horror aficionado Wes Craven. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reboot of the classic without the original trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to the movie that started it all.
MOVIES

