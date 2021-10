Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators lost 49-42 to Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers on Saturday, leading to many of the same jokes. Orgeron has been taking some heat from fans and the media regarding his job security amid a 3-3 season. Apparently going 15-0 and putting together the best season in college football history in 2019 wasn’t enough for some. Between the 5-5 year last season and being 3-3 this season, there was already talk about Orgeron replacements.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO