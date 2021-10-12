BPSO announces reestablishment of Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Horse Posse

Sheriff Mark Herford proudly announces the reestablishment of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Horse Posse. “I am very excited to have them on duty. There are many, many things that they can do. Some people may have seen them in the Fair Parade and later, on the parking lot at the fairgrounds. They are uniquely situated to handle Search and Rescue missions, as well as providing security at large capacity events, such as the fair.”