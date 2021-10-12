Car Loans Get Longer, Rental Vehicles Get Older

One of Tesla’s key obstacles in the United States is the traditional auto dealership industry. Dealerships across the country have lobbied state and local governments to prevent Tesla from selling directly to its customers — and not just Tesla, but also Rivian, Lucid, and any newcomer that wants to sell directly to their customers and bypass the dealer model, which is not at all conducive to selling electric vehicles. But Tesla and others may have a way around the challenges, and there are certain young companies that are fully focused on playing the role of online, consumer-friendly dealer.

