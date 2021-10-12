CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Loans Get Longer, Rental Vehicles Get Older

By Matt Posky
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile nobody needs to tell you that the economy isn’t in good health, we should at least hip you to the latest automotive trends relating to the financial purgatory we’re currently living through. Ford sent a memo to dealers last week indicating that it would be removing the minimum FICO requirement for 84-month financing, indicating that the industry may soon normalize auto loans that are even longer than the 72-month whoppers that have grown in popularity over the last several years.

