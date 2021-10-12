Miners fall short of qualifying for states to end season

Park City senior Will Agnew knew the writing was on the wall after he carded a quadruple bogey on the 15th hole at the Class 5A boys golf state tournament at The Oaks at Spanish Fork. Agnew had a nightmarish day on the course on Oct. 4, and at that point he knew that he was going to miss the cut, which wouldn’t be the ride off into the sunset he imagined. Miners coach George Murphy sat down with Agnew at the 16th hole just to try to calm him down.