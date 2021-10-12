Two years since abduction and death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday marks two years since 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was kidnapped during a birthday party in Birmingham. Ten days later, her body was found in a dumpster.

Birmingham Police established a command center outside of the neighborhood to coordinate investigation efforts.

“Everyone held on to hope until the very last minute,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said in an interview with WIAT in 2020 . “Everyone held onto hope that we’d be able to bring her home safely and reunite her with her family.”

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (Photo provided by family)

Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown were indicted on federal kidnapping charges as well as state charges of capital murder during a kidnapping and capital murder of a child under the age of 14.

During a court appearance, prosecutors accused Stallworth and Brown of kidnapping McKinney and described how she died.

Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth

A toxicology report read in court indicated the 3-year-old had meth and the sedative Trazadone in her system. Investigators also said they found a mixture of her blood and DNA on a mattress at the apartment the suspects were staying in when they were arrested.

Online court records show Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown are due in Jefferson County Circuit Court in February 2022 for a pretrial hearing.

