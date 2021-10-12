CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabby Petito’s cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. He said that the time of Petito’s death was estimated to be about three to four weeks before her body was found on September 19 in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Blue provided few other details about her autopsy, though, saying he was limited in what information he could legally release.

11Alive

Woman found dead on side of interstate identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning. Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. "The men and women of the Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
Outsider.com

Private Investigator Claims Gabby Petito Possibly Died of Asphyxiation Based on Bodycam Video Moment

The Gabby Petito case drew in spectators far and wide from the very start– especially with so many strange details surrounding her disappearance. With so many invested, criticisms and opinions abounded every step thereafter. The Moab “incident” between Gabby, Brian Laundrie, and local police especially drew in heat for its handling. Upon seeing the bodycam footage, the public immediately launched their harsh words. They couldn’t understand how the police “missed” something so “obvious.” They namely cited signs of domestic abuse here.
deseret.com

Why the Gabby Petito case could take a big turn today

The Gabby Petito case will take another turn Tuesday as authorities will reveal new details about the young woman’s autopsy report. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will give new details on what happened to Petito. He will speak at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time (2:30 pm EDT) about Petito’s autopsy report, according to CNN. Blue will have a question-and-answer session after the press conference.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
Tyla

Expert Says Unseen Gabby Petito Police Footage Holds Vital Clues

Unreleased footage of Gabby Petito speaking with a female police officer from a police bodycam could hold vital clues, an expert says. The 22-year-old influencer and vlogger and her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie were pulled over following an “incident” near a grocery store in Moab, Utah on 12th August. Behavioural...
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s parents reveal how they really felt about Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s parents recently said that they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe for the rest of her life. Petito’s parents recently spoke on Australia’s “60 Minutes.” In an interview published Sunday, the family suggested they thought Brian Laundrie would keep Gabby Petito safe. “He just seemed like...
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
