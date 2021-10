As Melbourne hospitality venues ready themselves to open on October 22, confusion over government requirements has left many scrambling to comply with changing rules. When premier Dan Andrews announced Victoria’s roadmap out of lockdown at the end of September, he said hospitality workers would have to have at least one dose of a vaccine to be able to open when the state reached 70 per cent vaccination, and that staff would have to be fully vaccinated by November 26. However, on October 17 Andrews announced an amended rule: that hospitality staff would have to be fully vaccinated in order for venues to reopen. But with government helplines and websites not updated to reflect these changes, hospitality workers were left with incorrect advice.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO