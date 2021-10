Consumers, businesses, financial institutions (FIs) and payment providers alike are all paying closer attention to Latin America as its digital payments ecosystem develops further in the wake of the global health crisis. Financial access is also expanding across the market, meaning more consumers can participate in the widening online financial space than ever before. For example, one recent report found 86% of consumers in Colombia — approximately 1.6 million individuals — who had never had a bank account signed up for one between April and November 2020.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO