Homecoming: King and Queen elections take place in Rogers Student Center and Jenkins Hall

Ms D's Learning Center announced their 2021-2022 King and Queen. "Derrick “Peanut” Howard is the son of the late Shaquino Triplett-Howard & Derrick Howard. The grandson of Mae Helen Howard and Michael & Angela Triplett, which whom he resides with and adores to say the least. He loves to see his Nana and Paw Paw coming. He attends Mrs D’s Learning Center. He is an independent, energetic little guy who is loved by many. He loves Spider-Man, PJ Masks and Paw Patrol. He enjoys playing outside and riding his bike with his Uncle Charles."

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO