Homecoming: King and Queen elections take place in Rogers Student Center and Jenkins Hall
Decorated spirit flags will be displayed on Oct. 18 in the Rogers Student Center, with judging of any decoration competitions being Oct. 19. All organizations will be reimbursed $100 for the office decorating, $50 for the float, and the Center for Student Life and Involvement will provide certain supplies for the spirit flags. The deadline to return receipts for reimbursements is Oct. 25.thedrumbeat.com
Comments / 0