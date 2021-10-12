CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series Is Super Gay

Distractify
Distractify
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loving cheesy horror movies is kind of complicated. The stars are undeniably the "boogeyman." Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers. Even though these bad guys are killing people and/or generally making life miserable, for some reason we're quietly rooting for them. We must be because we keep tuning in to see them do it over and over again with each new sequel.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
Variety

All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.
MOVIES
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mancini
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Horror Movie Stars: Where Are They Now?

Being a child star in a horror movie isn’t an easy task — but thousands of actors have taken it on. From Danny Lloyd, who portrayed the horrified child in The Shining, to Devon Sawa, who appeared in multiple Final Destination movies, always somehow escaping death, many stars got their start in horror films.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

First Episode Of ‘Chucky’ TV Show Released Online For Free

Just in time for Halloween, USA Network and Syfy have released the first episode of the new Chucky TV series online. The show, which picks up after the events of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, breathes new life into the horror franchise. Chucky is helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the screenplay for the original Child's Play trilogy.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson Sisters

"Sisters, it's been 300 years...." Disney has finally announced the cast for Hocus Pocus 2, and fans cannot wait to see what magic and mayhem the Sanderson sisters have in store for this new group of teens and tweens. In addition to the returning Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively), four new characters will appear in the flick.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Man#Tv Format#Charles Lee
Distractify

‘Love and Death’ Is Based on a True Story That’s Every Bit as Deranged as It Sounds

We're obsessed with true crime stories of deception, murder, and villainy, I mean why else would the genre be growing so much over the years? Could it be that the faux-positivity everyone is slinging on social media these days is subconsciously being identified as a not-so-clever ruse? Do people want to secretly succumb to the idea that human destruction is the way to go, because all of this bubbly, fake "just Yoga it" empty-quote way of life isn't cutting the mustard?
TV SERIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Chucky Is Back & Queerer Than Ever Thanks to His Gay Creator

“It was Dark Shadows,” Don Mancini says without hesitation when asked via Zoom what lit his flames of love for the horror genre. “It’s one of my earliest memories. I remember asking my mother, ‘What is a shadow?’”. The ABC daytime soap opera with a supernatural twist, which ran from...
TV SERIES
Eastern Progress

‘Chucky’ Creator and Cast on Why the New Syfy Series Is More Than Child’s Play

It’s playtime once again for Chucky as everyone’s favorite murder doll is getting his own killer television series. Creator and executive producer Don Mancini expands on the story of a horror icon that originally appeared in 1989’s Child’s Play. After six other films and a 2019 reboot, it turns out there is more to explore from the “Good Guy.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Chucky,’ ‘One of Us Is Lying’

A second wave of broadcast premieres hits in the coming week as CBS rolls out a couple more nights of its regular fall schedule and The CW joins the fray. The period between Oct. 7 and 13 also brings the start of baseball’s division series, a series revival of a beloved horror franchise and a host of streaming premieres from the serious (Dopesick) to the twisty (One of Us Is Lying) to, uh, whatever Sexy Beasts is. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but...
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Chucky Makes a Delightfully Deranged Return in a New Series Full of Familiar Mayhem

Ask yourself: what do you want from a Chucky TV show?. If you want believable dialogue, compelling characters, and a coherent narrative, this may not be the place. If you want a demon doll who creatively and excessively kills a host of human characters in ways that will make you laugh, groan, and be grossed out, then yes: Chucky delivers.
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Interview: CHUCKY Creator Don Mancini Discusses Taking His Beloved Franchise to Television, How the Series Connects to CULT OF CHUCKY and More

We’re officially just a day away from the premiere episode of Chucky on SYFY, as the brand new series from creator Don Mancini debuts on Tuesday, October 12th at 10 PM EST. This latest entry in the Child’s Play/Chucky franchise will deliver up eight episode of mayhem and murder courtesy of the titular doll (which is, of course, voiced by the legendary Brad Dourif).
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Spooky Season Hits Full Swing With New Chucky, Day of the Dead Series

Syfy and USA team up to revamp two iconic horror stories tonight with the debut of Chucky, a new series about the killer doll’s untold origins, and a special preview of Day of the Dead, inspired by George A. Romero’s zombie universe. Also today: Dancing with the Stars stays on theme with a special Disney villains night, the Only Murders in the Building trio faces a revolt, and Tom Hanks and Laura Dern stump for the Academy in a new ABC special. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Chucky returns to strike terror in a new TV show

After years (and I do mean years!) of anticipation, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has finally opened in Los Angeles — and ABC has a special look inside for cinephiles. The first museum in Los Angeles, widely considered the movie capital of the world, dedicated to the history and art of cinema is a landmark space, one deserving of tons of spectacle. And this special doesn't disappoint, bringing out big guns (and longtime museum supporters) Laura Dern and Tom Hanks to host. Plus, a bevy of special guests that include Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Aldis Hodge, Marlee Matlin, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jurnee Smollett, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the museum. The museum's breathtaking exhibits include artifacts from classics such as The Wizard of Oz, a history of the Oscars, and the world's favorite Star Wars droids. Took a look at the magic yourself before booking your visit! —Maureen Lee Lenker.
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy