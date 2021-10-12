‘Mi Cocina on the Park' to Open Soon at Klyde Warren Park

Over the past decade, no designer has been more instrumental in reshaping Dallas than James Burnett, the landscape architect whose firm, the Office of James Burnett (OJB) is responsible for Klyde Warren Park, as well as the Plano campus of Toyota North America. That work is explored in a new monograph, Envisioning Landscapes: The Transformative Environments of OJB (Monacelli, $50), and will be the subject of a conversation between Burnett and Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster Oct. 12 at the Nasher Sculpture Center. The program is free to the public; for a donation of $25 or more, attendees will receive a free copy of the book. The proceeds will support the K-12 educational programs of the nonprofit Dallas Center for Architecture (ADEX).

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO