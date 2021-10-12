CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fall Guys x Halo crossover might happen according to Leakers

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fall Guys leaks on Twitter claims that Halo-themed content could soon be dropping in the game. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is pretty much well known for its crossovers. In fact, aside from Fall Guys, the majority of the games these days come up with huge crossovers. It’s no surprise that a Halo-themed crossover is happening. PlayStation exclusive Ratchet and Clank crossed paths with Fall Guys in the past. It’s likely that the Halo crossover would be an Xbox exclusive.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

James Bond Fans Will Love This 'No Time to Die' x 'Rocket League' Crossover

Rocket League will be updated with No Time to Die content later this week, as 007's Aston Martin Valhalla is coming to the item shop. The vehicular soccer game is no stranger to these kinds of crossover events, with it already featuring various stages and cars from the likes of Halo, Gears of War, Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, The Fast and the Furious, WWE and Hot Wheels.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Hackers have bypassed the Battlefield 2042 beta anti-cheat according to leaker

Battlefield 2042 is the next entry in the Battlefield franchise, releasing on November 19, but the beta is right around the corner. Pre-loading for the beta began today, October 5, for both early access and open beta players. If you have pre-ordered the game, or you are an EA Play member, you can hop into the early access beta on October 6 to 7. Then, the open beta will start on October 8 to 9. The beta provides a small portion of the final product, as Conquest on the Orbital map is available. Also, you can play as four different specialists during the beta period. However, there is already a big issue in the Battlefield 2042 beta, hackers.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to pre-order Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S & PC

The release date for Halo Infinite nears and there are plenty of ways to pre-order for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Here’s how to reserve your copy of Halo Infinite. The developers at 343 have been giving Halo fans all over the world a preview of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Guys#Crossovers#Ratchet#Fortnite
ComicBook

Fall Guys Update Blasted by Players For Controversial Change

A new Fall Guys update has been released on PC, PS4, and PS5 and a controversial change it makes to the game is being slammed by players of the battle royale title. As you can see in the patch notes further down the article, the update is far from major, but it does make a change to the game that you will immediately notice. More specifically, the game's UI has been tweaked, and judging by the reaction over on Twitter, developer Mediatonic missed the mark with the changes.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Fall Guys x Halo Rumour Suggests An Xbox Release Fairly Soon

We haven't heard anything about the release of Fall Guys on Xbox since it was delayed this past April, but now according to a supposed leak, it sounds like the game will be releasing fairly soon, along with some Halo cosmetics. This is being reported by the Twitter account FgPancake...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Fall Guys’ Time is Kudos event begins

The previously announced Time is Kudos event is now live in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PlayStation and PC. This 10-day event will feature five new shows for players to compete in that each has its own set of challenges. Players can earn 350 Kudos for each challenge completed. The...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fall Guys Update 1.30 Patch Notes

Fall Guys is dropping version 1.30 today, which includes some new features and fixes for your favorite blob-based battler. The Season 5 update saw the introduction of a bunch of wacky new costumes, challenges, and rewards, and update 1.30 promises to keep the good times rolling (or, falling). Fall Guys...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Minecraft
ComicBook

Fortnite x Spider-Man Crossover Possibly Leaked

Over the last few years, Fortnite players have had the chance to unlock a ton of skins based on the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Nearly every major character from the comics and films have been represented in the game, and some of them have even gotten multiple skins! One exception to the rule is Spider-Man, but that could be changing sometime in the near future. Reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed that a Spider-Man skin could be coming to the game in the near future, possibly with some new mechanics that allow players to web-swing in the game!
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Oh, no! Forza Horizon 5 might turn me into a car guy

I don’t know how to drive a car. The idea of piloting a big machine at high speeds always triggered my anxiety and gave me cold feet when placed above a pedal. Luckily, I grew up in a small town where I could generally walk to any friend’s house with relative ease and later moved to New York City, where a car is unnecessary. Oh, I also failed my driver’s license test. Maybe it’s a good thing that you never see me on the road.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Rockman X DiVE Datamine Might Hint At A Possible Nintendo Switch Release

First launched in 2019, the Mega Man X spin-off ROCKMAN X DiVE would bring the series’ platforming action to mobile devices in a fresh new way. With the game recently launching in the west as well, however – it looks like Capcom may be preparing the game for another platform as well!
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy