Fall Guys x Halo crossover might happen according to Leakers

Battlefield 2042 is the next entry in the Battlefield franchise, releasing on November 19, but the beta is right around the corner. Pre-loading for the beta began today, October 5, for both early access and open beta players. If you have pre-ordered the game, or you are an EA Play member, you can hop into the early access beta on October 6 to 7. Then, the open beta will start on October 8 to 9. The beta provides a small portion of the final product, as Conquest on the Orbital map is available. Also, you can play as four different specialists during the beta period. However, there is already a big issue in the Battlefield 2042 beta, hackers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO