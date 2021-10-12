Fall Guys x Halo crossover might happen according to Leakers
Fall Guys leaks on Twitter claims that Halo-themed content could soon be dropping in the game. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is pretty much well known for its crossovers. In fact, aside from Fall Guys, the majority of the games these days come up with huge crossovers. It’s no surprise that a Halo-themed crossover is happening. PlayStation exclusive Ratchet and Clank crossed paths with Fall Guys in the past. It’s likely that the Halo crossover would be an Xbox exclusive.clutchpoints.com
