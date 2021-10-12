CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police: 1 of 3 shot at Kansas City bowling alley has died

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one of the three people who were injured earlier this month in a late-night shooting at a Kansas City bowling alley has died. Police said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Avery Williams, who had been on life support following the shooting, has been declared dead. Williams, another man and a woman were all shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 outside Ward Parkway Lanes. Police said the other man was critically injured and the woman suffered less serious injuries in the shooting. Police still have not found any suspects in the case and are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

