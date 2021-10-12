CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News Release - 10/12/2021

crimewatchpa.com
 10 days ago

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Harassment Arrest, 6:45 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, 1200 block Millersville Pike (LT) – Michelle M. Burke, F/46, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she struck another person in the face, during a dispute. 2. DUI Arrest, 11:44

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Polic Botter 10/19/2021

10-15-21, 1338 hours, S Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa. On 10-15-21 at approximately 1330 hours two unknown subjects stole several eyecare. products. The estimated value is $715.00. #21-18583 Theft. 10-15-21, 2105 hours, Bristol Pike, Bristol, Pa. On 10-15-21 at approximately 2105 hours an unknown subject stole a black GT...
wdac.com

Area Drug Dealer Nabbed

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted a Philadelphia-Lancaster drug operation with the arrest of a man on October 8. After receiving information that the suspect was selling cocaine and residing in Lancaster City, detectives arrested 38-year-old Larry Mills of Philadelphia after a traffic stop on Stone Mill Road in Manor Township. Mills was operating a white Jeep Cherokee and found to be in possession of about 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital gram scale, $1,600, and 11 suboxone films. After originally cooperating with officers, Mills began to resist arrest and bit a Manor Township Police officer on the wrist. Mills was tased and taken into custody. Both the police officer and Mills were evaluated and released from a local hospital. Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Mills was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count ) Retail theft & (1 count) Disorderly conduct

On October 20th, 2021 at approximately 11:30 PM, the West Chester Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of South High Street for the report of a retail theft that just occurred. Officers responded to the area and found a male matching the description of the subject from the retail theft...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Arrests made in Virginia drug roundup

GRUNDY, Va. — Seventeen individuals were facing multiple charges Tuesday after the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Grundy Police Department started executing drug indictments for the arrest of drug offenders as well as individuals who will be picked up for other charges.
VIRGINIA STATE
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Woman, 30, Released on Recognizance Following Arrest on Drug Charges in Glen Burnie

A Baltimore woman has been released on her own recognizance after being arrested in Glen Burnie on drug related charges. On September 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Hyundai at Oakwood Road and Glengary Garth in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
crimewatchpa.com

Driving Under the Influence / HIt and Run

On 9-26-2021 Maynor Garcia-Gomez was arrested after colliding with a telephone pole and fleeing the scene. Garcia-Gomez was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Maynor was also charged with Driving Without a Valid License. No one was injured in the single vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

75 1301(a) Registration Required (S)

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at approx. 10:49PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the 1000 Blk. of E. Main St in Plainfield Township. Officers made contact with Nicole M. JONES, who was identified as the operator/sole occupant of the... 75...
PLAINFIELD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Hit and Run

On 10/15/2021, the Chambersburg Police Department responded to a report of a Hit and run. Around 9pm, a young male on a mountain bike with neon green lights hit a truck parked along the side of the street on Duncan Ave. The male on the mountain bike then fled the scene. If you or someone you know have any information on this incident, please call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

PART-TIME POLICE OFFICER POSITION

We are currently accepting applications for a part-time police officer. Position includes three paid holidays per year. Applicants must have successfully completed the Act 120 training course and passed the certification test. Applications can be obtained at the Woodward Township Office, 86 Riverside Terrace Lock Haven, Pa. 17745 or by...
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by unlawful taking

On 10/20/2021, The Chambersburg Police Department responded to the area of the Family Dollar store, located at Southgate Mall, for a report of a stolen bicycle. The bike was later found abandoned in the area of Hood St. near W. King St. The person shown in this photo may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. He/she is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time. If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.
crimewatchpa.com

Simple Assault (M) and Harassment (S)

At approximately 1032 hours, on October 7, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to 406 South Lincoln Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of a disturbance. Officers determined that an argument had occurred at that location between the victim and the Defendant, Malik... All site content on...
PALMYRA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Driving Under The Influence Highest Rate BAC

On 09/27/21 the Chambersburg Police Department arrested Umberto Lopez Alvarez after he was involved in a hit and run accident. Lopez Alvarez was charged with DUI Highest Rate, DUI General Impairment, Driver's required to be licensed and Accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property. (1 count) Driving Under The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Motor vehicle crash involving deer.

On Thursday, October 21st, 2021 the Douglass Township Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Reading Avenue and Greshville Rd. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. PennDot was notified for the removal of the deer.
crimewatchpa.com

Attempt to Identify - Catalytic Converter Theft

The East Earl Township Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft. On October 12, 2021 at around 1:15 PM, the suspect arrived in the pictured 4-door sedan and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The vehicle appears to be a gold, 2012 - 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. The operator appears to be a white male with longer hair.
crimewatchpa.com

INCIDENT BLOTTER 10/1/2021-10/17/2021

Plumstead Township Police Officers handled multiple calls regarding fraudulent unemployment claims. Reports were filed, and the complainants were advised to contact the unemployment office. At 9:22 am, Officers were dispatched for a check-the-wellbeing on North Branch Road. Upon arrival Police located a 67-year-old deceased male from Doylestown. No evidence of...
crimewatchpa.com

Daily Blotter 10/12/2021

01:30 a.m. 200 Block Memorial Park Dr Directed Patrol. 07:08 a.m. 500 Block E Second St Department Services. 08:20 a.m. 200 Block Fairview Avenue Directed Patrol. 10:33 a.m. 100 Block S Church St Domestic Physical domestic between two individuals. Charges filed for terroristic threats and simple assault. 11:59 a.m. 600...
crimewatchpa.com

Snyder, Brittany Ranee - 35 780-113(a)(31) Possession of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia (M)

On October 16th 2021 at approximately 215 pm hours Pennridge Regional Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of Ridge Road for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival the officers located Brittany Snyder standing outside of the vehicle. Brittany Snyder was a passenger in the vehicle and was uninjured in the crash. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from a purse that Brittany was holding. Upon consent the bag was searched and marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found her purse. Charges were filed against Brittany Snyder.
crimewatchpa.com

PA STATE POLICE NEED YOUR ASSISTANCE WITH IDENTIFYING SUSPECT THAT STRUCK A SCHOOL VAN - UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP - NORTHAMPTON COUNTY - CASH REWARD!!

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Belfast station is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured vehicle that struck a Bangor Area School District van and fled the scene without stopping on October 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM. The vehicle struck the school district van in the driver’s...
crimewatchpa.com

BE AWARE OF FAKE $100 BILLS

On 10/21/21 the Columbia Borough Police Department was notified that two fake $100 bills were received by a local business. Please be aware these bills are circulating and contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or by texting LANCS to 847411 if you come in contact with any of them.
COLUMBIA, PA

