Stefanik announces $1.5 million in donations for previous quarter

HOUSE CALL — The House Jan. 6 committee voted tonight to hold Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist in the White House, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s multiple requests for his testimony. The question will next be posed to the full House, which is expected to hold Bannon in contempt on Thursday. Then it will be in the hands of the Department of Justice. That’s where things get murky.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO