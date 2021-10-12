CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stefanik announces $1.5 million in donations for previous quarter

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Elise M. Stefanik said she’s raised over $1.5 million in the last quarter, across her three fundraising platforms and for other Republicans. In a statement sent Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she’s taken in tens of thousands of small-dollar donations, and claimed a record for the largest off-year, third quarter fundraising haul in the history of New York’s 21st Congressional District.

