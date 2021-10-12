This New Haunted Mansion Themed Bar in Oregon Has Cocktails to “DINE FOR”

“It is said that a mad doctor named Dr. Raven built his manor to throw lavish parties to distract from his questionable experiments. Some of those experiments are rumored to have involved living subjects and the creation of unspeakable monsters. Unfortunately, Dr. Raven failed to create an elixir for everlasting life and has long since perished. Since his death, dark souls have passed through the house leaving behind pieces of themselves to live on forever in Dr. Raven’s Manor.“