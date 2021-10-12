CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis reports declining number of COVID-19 cases

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago
Saint Francis Health System reported new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to track downward during the past week.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of the Tulsa-based network of hospitals and clinics, described on Monday the declining numbers as a "very welcome trend" during a weekly update about the ongoing pandemic.

"That is obviously, great news. That's great news for us here at Saint Francis Health System, but more importantly, it's great news for folks in the community," Robertson said. But "we continue to see a fair number of folks who are younger in age who require mechanical ventilation and unfortunately requiring support for increasingly long periods of time."

Of the 152 patients hospitalized within Saint Francis Health System on Monday, 87% were unvaccinated. Robertson said the average age of those patients "continues to be young" at 53 years old.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the seven-day average of new cases statewide was 1.235 a day. There have been 627,699 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in 2020, and 10,616 provisional deaths reported as of Friday.

Dr. Lora Larson, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Saint Francis Health System, said while the surge driven by the Delta variant appears to be subsiding, she doesn't believe "we're out of the woods yet."

"I have patients coming in every day with new-onset infections and have been seeing COVID-19 the entire time during that eighteen months in our labor and delivery unit," Larson said. "We don't know what's coming, what variants will be significant, but we can say all the data that we have shows the vaccine is safe and effective and can keep a pregnant woman out of the hospital and protect her baby from early birth or stillbirth."

Larson said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published an urgent health advisory in September, recommending COVID-19 vaccines be administered during pregnancy. She said all fertility data has been assessed, and earlier concerns were found to be based on misinformation.

Larson said research conducted since rollouts of the COVID-19 vaccine shows there appears to be no increased risk for miscarriage, pre-term deliveries or negative fetal effects. She said of the 127,000 instances of pregnant women known to have COVID-19, 22,000 required hospitalization, and 20% of those women died.

