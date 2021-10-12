CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Bushel acquires Omaha-based ag tech company

By Editorials
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrainBridge employees will join the Bushel team and remain based in Omaha, Neb. ADM and Cargill will work with their customers to transition to the Bushel platform providing a more expansive offering. In an emailed statement, Doug Roose, vice president of producer marketing for ADM, called the deal a win...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
readwrite.com

Should Tech Companies Be Transparent?

How much of your data is Facebook really collecting? What does Netflix take into consideration when recommending movies and TV shows to you? Is Apple really slowing down your iPhone on purpose?. It’s hard to answer these questions definitively because we don’t have all the answers. And we don’t have...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Michigan company acquires Express Elevator

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based elevator service provider Elevator Service LLC announced that it has acquired Oak Creek-based Express Elevator LLC. Founded in 2003 by Bob Young, Express Elevator is an elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization company…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Nashville Post

Tech company raises $15M

Nashville-based technology startup Zerv Access Solutions raised $15 million in its Series A round, according to a release. The company set out to raise more than $17 million in June, according to federal filings. Greenpoint Ventures and the Taronga Group were two investors in this recent round of funding. Most...
NASHVILLE, TN
Missoulian

Missoula-based tech firm ClassPass acquired; will keep downtown office

ClassPass, a tech firm with a large headquarters office in downtown Missoula, has been acquired by Mindbody, another wellness-focused tech company. ClassPass was founded in 2013 and offers subscription-based access to fitness centers and wellness experiences. Using an app, customers can pay a flat fee and get access to gyms or yoga studios around the world.
MISSOULA, MT
WCIA

From the Farm: Ag Tech Accelerator

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Agricultural technology is exploding, thanks to the University of Illinois Research Park southwest of the State Farm Center. That has allowed Champaign-Urbana to become one of the fastest growing high-tech communities in the world High tech start-ups are hatched and helped get off the ground with funding from the Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Data Visualization#Software#Agriculture Industry#Grainbridge#Adm#Cargill#Cpg
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local partners acquire Alpena HVAC and plumbing company

The managing partner and an adviser at Calder Capital partnered with two other investors to acquire Weinkauf Plumbing & Heating in Alpena. Grand Rapids-based business broker Calder Capital said Tuesday, Oct. 12, it recently facilitated an unusual transaction — the buyer for a client the firm was advising on a sale walked away, and Calder’s Managing Partner Max Friar and Mergers & Acquisitions Adviser Matt Baas joined two other investors to acquire the firm, Alpena-based Weinkauf Plumbing & Heating.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
channele2e.com

IT Services Company Crayon Acquires Cloud Distributor Rhipe

Crayon is acquiring cloud distributor Rhipe, which manages subscription-based licenses for more than 3,000 IT resellers. The deal is expected to be finalized on November 3, 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 645 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology...
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

One Bredesen-founded company acquires another

Silicon Ranch, a renewable energy company co-founded by former Nashville Mayor and Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, has acquired Clearloop, a company he also co-founded that offers businesses a way to offset their carbon footprint by building solar farms. Both Silicon Ranch and Clearloop are based in Nashville and will share...
NASHVILLE, TN
propertyindustryeye.com

US firm acquires property management company in the UK

US investment company Cortland has acquired Qdime Group, a UK-based property management service business with more than 30,000 units under management, for undisclosed financial terms. The investment forms part of Cortland’s bid to increase its presence in the UK build-to-rent sector and other private rented sector operations. “Cortland recognises a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
bakingbusiness.com

Bushel acquires GrainBridge

FARGO, ND. — Bushel, an independently owned software technology company focused on developing solutions for the grain supply chain, has acquired GrainBridge, LLC, a joint venture owned by Chicago-based ADM and Minneapolis-based Cargill. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. GrainBridge employees will remain based in Omaha, Neb., and...
INDUSTRY
tcbmag.com

Best Buy to Acquire UK-Based Current Health

Richfield-based electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. continues its expansion into health care technology by signing a deal to acquire the United Kingdom-based Current Health Ltd., a “care-at-home technology platform.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Current Health is based in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. Current Health...
RICHFIELD, MN
bizjournals

Jay-Z invests in Denver-based cannabis tech company Flowhub

The investment will allow the cannabis retail company to expand its social equity program for dispensary owners. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close January 10, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting...
SMALL BUSINESS
Wichita Eagle

Fast-growing Reddi Industries acquires another company

Reddi Industries has acquired another new company, and that’s going to mean an expansion of services for customers. Reddi purchased Aquarius Greenbelt, a Maize-based sprinkler business that specialized in installation. “It’s a company that’s been around a long time,” Reddi co-owner Zack Steven said. Steven said he was interested in...
MAIZE, KS
American Banker

R3 acquires stablecoin tech firm Ivno

The enterprise blockchain provider R3 has acquired Ivno, a London-based digital currency technology firm that will bolster R3's ability to support stablecoin development. Ivno specializes in financial asset tokenization, or the process of issuing tokens on a blockchain that can represent digital currencies, shares in a company or other assets.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Yandex Acquires Israel Based Electric Scooter Rental Company For Undisclosed Sum

Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) acquired electric scooter rental company Wind, adding to its taxi and food delivery services, Reuters reports. The acquisition will include Wind's e-scooters hardware, its R&D capabilities, and operations in Israel. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Wind, which operates around 4,500 scooters across 13...
BUSINESS
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct acquired for $490 million

National diamond giant Signet Jewelers Limited — whose brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared — is acquiring Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct for $490 million in cash. Between the lines: Customers won’t notice much change following the acquisition. In a statement Tuesday, a Diamonds Direct spokesperson said the company’s leadership team, store fronts and branded offerings […] The post Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct acquired for $490 million appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsChannel 36

Binghamton-based company, Dataflow, acquires Elmira print shop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Binghamton-based print and design company, Dataflow, announced this week it is acquiring a longtime Elmira printing business. Dataflow, Inc. acquired The Quicker Printer of Elmira, which provides business-to-business printing to a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, education and non-profit sectors. "It’s exciting to...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy