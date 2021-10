Who cares about the debt ceiling? We all should. Just like you and I charge our expenses on our credit cards in October and actually pay for those charges in November or even in later months, the debt ceiling is our responsibility to pay for charges that have already been made. And we have already spent the money. This is the duty of the federal government and ultimately our Senators: pay for the expenses already incurred.

