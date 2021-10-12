MISSOURI – STEPS UP TO THE PLATE

Take your group out to a ball game, hall of fame and nearby attractions. From the Mississippi River to the western edge of the state, Missouri has its bases covered when it comes to offering baseball experiences for sports-minded groups. Game tickets can be a big plus when marketing a tour, but even if a team’s home-game schedule doesn’t jive with trip dates, planners can still sprinkle their line-up with baseball museums, stadium tours, and sports-themed restaurants and bars.