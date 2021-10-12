The 4 Worst Post-Workout Foods and Drinks, According to a Sports Dietitian

Whether you find yourself frequently taken down by colds and other viruses or are simply eager to give your body a fighting chance at fending off germs when you return to the office and other indoor activities this winter, there are plenty of reasons you might want to improve your immune health. While eating a healthy and balanced diet, getting plenty of sleep, exercising regularly, and taking certain supplements can help bolster your immune response, those aren't the only ways to improve your immune health in a hurry. In fact, according to registered dietitian Sophie Lauver, MS, RD, LDN, NBC-HWC of Plant-Based Perspective, there's yet another means by which you can ensure a robust immune response: drinking smoothies.

