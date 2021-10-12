CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

InvestorNewsBreaks – Avricore Health Inc.’s (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) Flagship Offering Helping Patients Take Steps to a Healthier Future

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Avricore Health (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) is providing direct access to lab-accurate tests that measure and monitor conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, thereby leveraging health trends that note that consumers are increasingly taking health into their own hands. According to a recent McKinsey report, consumers are increasingly reliant on

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Announced Inclusion in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF; KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Available for On-Demand Viewing

Tryp announced its inclusion in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. The company hopes that its participation will open it up to a more diverse shareholder base and broaden its life science exposure. Tryp’s presentation at the KCSA Virtual Investor Conference will also be available for on-demand viewing over the next 90...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Granted Approval to Evaluate Sensory Factors in Product-Development Trials

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) has received an amendment to a cannabis research license it had previously been granted by Health Canada. The amendment allows the company to include sensory evaluations of cannabis beverages in an upcoming product development trial. According to the announcement, the company will be able to conduct onsite human assessments of the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of products the company is developing, a move that BevCanna says will provide significant advantages for its white-label clients as well as in-house brands because the new-product trial capabilities are unique in the Canadian cannabis beverage market. The company points out that the ability to assess these key factors allows the company to test, evaluate and refine product offerings according to consumer preferences, which can increase the commercial success of new products. “Being able to test the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of our products gives us a significant advantage in being able to develop the innovative, appealing beverages that BevCanna is known for in the cannabis beverage market,” said BevCanna president Melise Panetta in the press release. “This advancement further cements our position as the premier specialty cannabis beverage manufacturer in Canada.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Podcast Interview Highlights POC Health Data Testing Using Innovative Avricore Health Inc. (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pharmacy services developer Avricore Health recently completed the initial phase of rolling out its HealthTab(TM) platform. HealthTab(TM) partners with other health technology platforms to collect data from blood or...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 GBS Inc. For: Oct 19 Filed by: Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otcqb#Tsx#Mckinsey#Investornewsbreaks#Avcrf Rrb#Healthtab#Tm#Avricorehealth Com
StreetInsider.com

Form 497 LEUTHOLD FUNDS INC

Listed on NYSE Arca, Inc. Change in Portfolio Manager of Leuthold Core Investment Fund. References to Jun Zhu as a portfolio manager of the Leuthold Core Investment Fund are hereby deleted and replaced by references to Scott D. Opsal as a portfolio manager of the Leuthold Core Investment Fund, as provided below:
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Viper Energy Partners For: Oct 19 Filed by: Blackstone Holdings III GP Management L.L.C.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial Crisis

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, St. Vincent Health in Leadville is making an incredible comeback. “St. Vincent literally hit a point where there was two week’s worth of funding left in the operation budget,” Brett Antczak, CEO St. Vincent Health. Nearly 7 years ago it was on the brink of bankruptcy and subsequent closure, but this last month it celebrated the opening of a brand new facility. Earlier this week, CBS4 was able to take a tour to find out how out how operations were going. (credit: CBS) “For years we...
LEADVILLE, CO
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) PT Raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis raised the price target on Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) to $10.00 (from $8.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy