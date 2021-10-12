InvestorNewsBreaks – Avricore Health Inc.’s (TSX.V: AVCR) (OTCQB: AVCRF) Flagship Offering Helping Patients Take Steps to a Healthier Future

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) has received an amendment to a cannabis research license it had previously been granted by Health Canada. The amendment allows the company to include sensory evaluations of cannabis beverages in an upcoming product development trial. According to the announcement, the company will be able to conduct onsite human assessments of the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of products the company is developing, a move that BevCanna says will provide significant advantages for its white-label clients as well as in-house brands because the new-product trial capabilities are unique in the Canadian cannabis beverage market. The company points out that the ability to assess these key factors allows the company to test, evaluate and refine product offerings according to consumer preferences, which can increase the commercial success of new products. “Being able to test the taste, smell, feel and visual appeal of our products gives us a significant advantage in being able to develop the innovative, appealing beverages that BevCanna is known for in the cannabis beverage market,” said BevCanna president Melise Panetta in the press release. “This advancement further cements our position as the premier specialty cannabis beverage manufacturer in Canada.”

