CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady plans to play despite heavily wrapped right hand

By ROB MAADDI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys8fT_0cP44UHA00
DOLPHINS-BUCCANEERS El quarterback Tom Brady (12) lanza un pase por los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 10 de octubre de 2021, en Tampa, Florida. (AP Foto/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady says his heavily wrapped throwing hand is sore but he expects to play when the Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Brady injured his right hand in the first half of Tampa Bay’s 45-17 win over Miami on Sunday. He finished off his first career 400-yard, five-TD performance with a pair of scoring passes in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a little sore but I expected it to be,” Brady said Tuesday. “We signed up for a contact sport. You get different bumps and bruises throughout the year and we’ll just deal with it the best we can. This bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. Just trying to be preventive and precautious, be smart. It’s less than 48 hours since it happened so it’s not like it’s had five days, but again I feel confident I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (4-1) are playing their third road game and fourth overall in 19 days. The 44-year-old Brady leads the NFL with 1,767 yards passing and is second with 15 TDs.

“If it was my left hand, I wouldn't think two seconds about it,” Brady said. “The fact that it's your throwing hand, there aren't many things that are that important to a quarterback other than your right shoulder or your right elbow. Anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue, but I think there is no serious injury at all. It’s more discomfort, but I think it'll be gone in about a day or two.”

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Ap#Tampa Bay#The Associated Press
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Surprising new record for Tom Brady

In a career as long and prestigious as the GOAT’s, records that, for others would be the highlight of their careers, are simply just another stat on a resume for Tom Brady. Many would assume that the future Hall of Famer has set just about every record in the books, especially after passing longtime rival Drew Brees as the all-time passing yards leaders in Week 4. However, Brady shockingly set a new personal record against the Dolphins that even he had not accomplished in his storied career. It was the first time that he had thrown for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in a single game.
NFL
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had little difficulty beating his longtime Patriots nemesis, the Miami Dolphins, in a 45-17 win. But he apparently emerged from the game with a hand injury. Brady was spotted with his hand in some ice during the game, and did not play on the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady says he could 'literally' play until this age

For years, Tom Brady has stated that his goal is to play quarterback in the NFL until he's 45 years old. Now, it appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller has upped the ante. Speaking with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm prior to Thursday night's game against the...
NFL
thecorsaironline.com

Tom Brady Returns to New England

On a clear Sunday night on Oct. 3, 2021, Sonny McLean’s Irish Pub, a Boston themed bar in Santa Monica, CA, was full of people clad in Patriot’s jerseys and T-shirts for NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s first game as an opponent to his former team, the New England Patriots. Tom...
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
36K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy