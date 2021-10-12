EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at ASRS 39th Annual Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has received authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence a Phase 1a clinical trial of WP1122 in the United Kingdom. WP1122, the Company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor, is a prodrug of a well-known antimetabolite called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) currently being developed for inhibition of viral replication and disease manifestations in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The Company also announced it has received a favorable opinion from the London - Riverside Research Ethics Committee in the UK to begin the study, which is expected to be conducted at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, United Kingdom.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO