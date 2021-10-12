EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at ASRS 39th Annual Meeting
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive interim safety data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901,www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0