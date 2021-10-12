CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at ASRS 39th Annual Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive interim safety data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901,

StreetInsider.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Publishes Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and steatohepatitis" authored by Can-Fite’s CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.
StreetInsider.com

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Temporarily Suspend Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PDS0101-Based Combination

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced the temporary suspension of recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04287868) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune®-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV cancers.
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Reports Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in GM1 Gangliosidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today presented positive interim data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, in an oral presentation at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Virtual Congress 2021, held from October 19-22, 2021. These follow-up data from five Type II (late-infantile to juvenile) patients in the low-dose cohort and the initial two Type II patients in the high-dose cohort demonstrate an encouraging safety profile and a consistent dose-response in disease biomarkers across the evaluation period.
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company’s second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).
StreetInsider.com

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem for Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis Did Not Meet its Primary Endpoint

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The Company is continuing to analyze the results.
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Authorization from MHRA to Commence Phase 1a Clinical Trial of WP1122 for Treatment of COVID-19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has received authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence a Phase 1a clinical trial of WP1122 in the United Kingdom. WP1122, the Company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor, is a prodrug of a well-known antimetabolite called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) currently being developed for inhibition of viral replication and disease manifestations in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The Company also announced it has received a favorable opinion from the London - Riverside Research Ethics Committee in the UK to begin the study, which is expected to be conducted at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, United Kingdom.
StreetInsider.com

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present Data on Therapeutic Candidate in Short Bowel Syndrome at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, announced today that the company will deliver a poster presentation highlighting vurolenatide, 9 Meters' therapeutic candidate in short bowel syndrome, and will host a booth exhibit at the in-person component of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, held in a hybrid format both virtually and in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22 - 27, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Entasis (ETTX) Reports Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, and its partner Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from the ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Announces Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Developed Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvant Meets Both Co-Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of VLA2001, their inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate using Dynavax's CpG 1018® adjuvant.
StreetInsider.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) to Report Late Breaking Data from REDUX Phase 2 Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that late-breaking data from the Company’s Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) annual Kidney Week meeting. The abstract will include an update to the Phase 2 REDUX interim data the Company announced in June 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Its Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate, CHIKV VLP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the first participant dosed in its pivotal phase 3 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the company’s investigational chikungunya virus (CHIKV) virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate, CHIKV VLP, in a single dose. CHIKV VLP is the only VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease.
StreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) to Report Topline Results from Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open Label Extension in SOD1-ALS at American Neurological Association Annual Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), will be presented at the upcoming American Neurological Association (ANA) 2021 virtual meeting, October 17-19, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

BioLineRx (BLRX) Presents Positive Results from Pharmacoeconomic Study Positioning Motixafortide as Potential Standard of Care in Stem Cell Mobilization

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) today announced positive results from a pharmacoeconomic study evaluating the cost-effectiveness of using investigational drug Motixafortide as a primary stem cell mobilization (SCM) agent on top of granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), versus G-CSF alone, in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). The study was performed by the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team of IQVIA, and was a pre-planned study conducted in parallel with the GENESIS Phase 3 trial. These results, together with the highly significant and clinically meaningful data from the GENESIS trial, strongly support the potential use of Motixafortide, on top of G-CSF, as the standard of care in SCM for ASCT.
The Press

Inhibrx To Host Webcast Presentation of Interim Results from the Phase 1 Trial of INBRX-101, its Recombinant Human AAT-Fc Protein for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. PT to provide interim results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of INBRX-101 in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD.
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Announces Positive Phase 3 Topline Results for Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution 0.02% Clinical Trial in Japan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today reported positive topline results for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial in Japan evaluating netarsudil ophthalmic solution 0.02% (“netarsudil 0.02%”) versus ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate ophthalmic solution 0.4% (“ripasudil 0.4%”). The results showed that netarsudil 0.02% once daily was superior to ripasudil 0.4% twice daily in lowering intraocular pressure (“IOP”) at week four (p<0.0001), the primary endpoint for the study.
StreetInsider.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces Positive Initial Data from Phase II ALTITUDE™ Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced initial data from the ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE™ trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME) using in-office suprachoroidal delivery. The data is being presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting by Dennis Marcus, M.D., F.A.S.R.S., President, Southeast Retina Center. RGX-314 is a potential one-time gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and DR.
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) AZD7442 Reduces Risk of Developing Severe COVID-19 or Death in TACKLE Phase III Outpatient Treatment Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III COVID-19 treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD7442, a long acting antibody (LAAB) combination, achieved a statistically significant reduction in severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo in non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic COVID-19.
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced interim safety and clinical activity data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-125 in patients with advanced X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The interim data were presented today in a late-breaking presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting.
StreetInsider.com

Geron (GERN) Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of Hematology

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced the publication in the Annals of Hematology of a paper entitled “Favorable Overall Survival with Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis Patients Compared with Real World Data,” which details statistical analyses comparing data from the Company’s IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial to closely matched Real World Data (RWD).
