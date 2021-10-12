CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential looming energy crisis could derail economy

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Oil prices have surged this year, up more than 60 percent in 2021. For the first time since 2014, oil is trading at more than $80 a barrel. It's possible that oil prices could top $100 a barrel, John Burnett, Founder of 1 Empire Group said. Speaking...

www.kitco.com

CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

How Rising Energy Costs Impact the Fight Against the Climate Crisis

An energy crisis leading to rising demand for fossil fuels is presenting an obstacle to achieving a greener future. David Holt, the president of Consumer Energy Alliance, joined Cheddar to talk about how the pandemic and supply chain constraints are contributing to the squeeze on energy production and discussed how policymakers should approach the challenge. "Sending a good strong signal to the market, making sure we have affordable, reliable energy, while we’re continuing to strive to meet our environmental goals has got to be a three-pronged policy," he said. "We’ve got to be able to do all three of those things at the same time."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

'Revenge of the old economy' - copper, oil expected to run even higher

Oil could hit $90 a barrel and copper could see between $11,000 to $12,000 a tonne, said Goldman Sachs' Global Head of Commodities Research Jeff Currie on Bloomberg. Currie's interview was released early this week. Copper prices rose today on decades-low supplies and an extreme shortages, according to a report...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors...
TRAFFIC
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTHI

Coal-fired power is on the rise in America for the first time since 2014

In a blow to the climate movement, US power companies are ramping up their coal consumption due to surging natural gas prices. US coal-fired generation is expected to surge by 22% in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration said Monday. That would mark the first annual increase in coal-fired electric power generation since 2014, the EIA said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Chatter to Accelerate

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators highlight the global natural gas situation, emerging cold weather patterns, price projections and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what...
TRAFFIC

