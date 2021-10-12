CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Erie County reports 124 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 7 days ago

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 124 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 27,282, with 518 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Coronavirus: State surpasses 30,000 COVID-19 related deaths

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Sullivan County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Millcreek Supervisors approve changes to employee COVID-19 protocols

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

  • text your ZIP Code to 438829
  • visit vaccines.gov
  • call 1-800-232-0233

Breakthrough Cases

According to Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Department of Health, the rate of breakthrough cases are 358 per 100,000 vaccinated individuals. As of the most recent data from Oct. 4 , Erie County has administered at least one dose to 148,175 people.

Pa. Dept. of Health releases data on ‘breakthrough’ COVID-19 cases

Get Tested

For the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites, click HERE .

