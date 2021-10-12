Rob Pelinka thinks the Lakers will still be good on defense because of the ‘Coach Vogel Effect’
It is a striking contrast to what Lakers fans have grown accustomed to since head coach Frank Vogel took over before that 2019-20 season. Vogel, who already had a reputation as a defensive wizard from his time leading the Indiana Pacers, turned the Lakers into a suffocating force that even succeeded on defense when James and Davis were hurt last year. But despite a roster that is not primed for such an approach, Pelinka is expecting Vogel to work his magic yet again.www.lakers365.com
