Louraiseal McDonald: AgriLife Extension celebrates health literacy month

By Louraiseal McDonald Columnist
Marshall News Messenger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth literacy is having the ability to find, understand and use basic health information to make good decisions about your health and issues that you might be facing. “We know that making good decisions about our health requires accurate and correct information. But for some, that can be hard to find and use without increasing their level of health literacy,” said Erica Reyes, Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “For example, it could be challenging to find a healthcare provider, have a meaningful discussion about your care and follow a self-care plan without having a good understanding of basic health, or a good level of health literacy.”

