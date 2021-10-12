MacBook Pro 2021 will be first Mac with 120Hz display – report
Apple’s MacBook Pro 2021 appears to be less than a week away with today’s confirmation of the October 18 ‘Unleashed’ Event. While recent rumours have predicted the M1X processor could be joined by a Mini LED display, today’s speculation suggests that screen could offer a 120Hz refresh rate akin to the best phones and best TVs. Apple also features the 120Hz ProMotion display tech on the iPad Pro and the most recent iPhone 13 Pro.www.trustedreviews.com
