MacBook Pro 2021 will be first Mac with 120Hz display – report

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
Apple’s MacBook Pro 2021 appears to be less than a week away with today’s confirmation of the October 18 ‘Unleashed’ Event. While recent rumours have predicted the M1X processor could be joined by a Mini LED display, today’s speculation suggests that screen could offer a 120Hz refresh rate akin to the best phones and best TVs. Apple also features the 120Hz ProMotion display tech on the iPad Pro and the most recent iPhone 13 Pro.

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

