Realty Income and Costco can shield your portfolio during rough times. Square and Shopify look expensive, and a bear market might be a great opportunity to buy them. Investors often fear bear markets. But as much as we enjoy bull markets, we also need to embrace the bumpy periods too as part and parcel of how the markets work. We can learn to appreciate these periods by having a solidly diversified portfolio of stocks that work for us in different investing environments -- and by using bear markets to identify companies with strong, long-term opportunities that should soar when the bull comes back.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO