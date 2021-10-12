The Truth About Mark Harmon Leaving NCIS
Spoiler alert: the following article includes details from the October 11 episode of "NCIS." It's the end of an era. Mark Harmon has left "NCIS," where he played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, after more than 18 seasons. On Episode 4 of Season 19, titled "Great Wide Open," Gibs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) traveled to Alaska to solve a case ... but McGee returned alone. After solving the murder, Gibbs told his partner and NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) that he would be staying in Alaska for good.www.nickiswift.com
