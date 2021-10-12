CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 10/12/21

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize upside. If one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for up-to-date line information.

