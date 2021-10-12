Lakers chasing 18th title with seasoned roster around LeBron

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson Monday addressed the situation surrounding NBA players who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. FILE — Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. (Getty Images) In an interview with CBS News, Johnson said that players who go unvaccinated are “letting down” their teammates. “You have said to your teammates, ‘I’m gonna be there for you,’” Johnson said. “Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You letting them down. And then that hurts our chances...

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO