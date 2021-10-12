CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers chasing 18th title with seasoned roster around LeBron

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Lakers spent the summer gutting the roster of a championship contender and restocking it with seasoned NBA talents committed to making an immediate title run together. Now that everybody is in uniform, the Lakers are talking like they've got all the time in the world to follow this remarkable experiment from conception to completion. ''We're taking it day by day,'' said Russell Westbrook, the LA native and former league MVP.

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Lakers star LeBron James gets emotional in Bronny James’ 17th birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t hold back his emotions as he celebrates Bronny James’ 17th birthday on Wednesday. On Instagram, James sent a rather heartwarming greeting for his son, who is following his footsteps in basketball. The Lakers star has nothing but love and praise for his son, as Bronny has grown into a fine young man right before his eyes.
Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson On Unvaccinated NBA Players: ‘I’d Never Do That To My Teammates’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson Monday addressed the situation surrounding NBA players who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. FILE — Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. (Getty Images) In an interview with CBS News, Johnson said that players who go unvaccinated are “letting down” their teammates. “You have said to your teammates, ‘I’m gonna be there for you,’” Johnson said. “Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You letting them down. And then that hurts our chances...
Steph, Warriors are real threat to LeBron, Lakers in West

The general belief, as well as that of the oddsmakers, is the Los Angeles Lakers, after a one-year blip, will run through the Western Conference and return to the NBA Finals. That LeBron James, with an influx of grizzled stars, will make one more trip to the top. “You’ve got...
LeBron James Says "It's Going To Take A Minute" For Lakers To Be Great

Any team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook is going to be tough to beat. So when the Lakeshow made the move for Russ earlier this year, it's no surprise the team was bombarded with enormous expectations. But with the team struggling mightily during this preseason, a lot...
LeBron James On The Lakers: "It's Going To Be A Process For Us."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy summer. After suffering a brutal first-round defeat, the team made a number of roster changes, bringing in Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo (among others). And while there is much optimism about what is to come for this new-look Lakers team, LeBron...
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers looked like a potential Championship team as LeBron James drops 30 in loss to Kings I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the preseason winless after a loss to the Sacramento Kings last night. LeBron James had a brief scare in the first half, when he came up grabbing for his ankle on a drive and called a timeout before limping off the floor. But he was able to walk if off, finishing with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists after playing well into the 4th quarter. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lakers' winless preseason.
LeBron James, Frank Vogel highlight “energy” in Lakers practices

In the Lakers’ media day as well as the initial post-practice interviews, the most prevalent theme in everyone’s words was “sacrifice”. Now, evidenced by some pictures and videos shared by the official Twitter/Instagram of the Lakers, a new theme seems to be sweeping through the players’ and coaches’ statements. That...
