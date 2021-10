The Lady Lakers soccer team played host to the NJCAA DII women's soccer 11th ranked Muskegon Community College Jayhawks on Saturday and suffered a 9-0 defeat. With the loss, the Lakers fall to 5-6 on the season. This was a tough game from the onset for the Lakers as the Jayhawks controlled most of the play throughout. The Lakers were outshot by 26 and outcornered by 10 during the match. Sammy Hecht led the way for the Jayhawks as she netted two goals - th first one at the 12 minute mark and the last one oin the 83rd minute. The Lakers battled throughout the game, but were just outmanned due to team injuries. Their defense style did limit the score to 3-0 at the half before the Jayhwaks exploded offensively in the second period.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO