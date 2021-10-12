CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

What next for the Northern Ireland protocol?

By Daniel Boffey in Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4NEq_0cP42Aec00
The EU will propose a generous definition of goods that can go through a type of ‘green corridor’.

What has been the problem in Northern Ireland since the start of the year?

Within the UK’s Brexit withdrawal agreement with the EU, a protocol lays out arrangements that effectively keep Northern Ireland in the single market, drawing a customs border between it and the rest of the UK, with checks on goods passing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Both sides recognise that the implementation of this deal triggered the disruption of supply chains, increased costs and reduced choice for consumers in Northern Ireland. Most headline-grabbing of all, as the EU has a prohibition on prepared meats such as sausages entering the single market from a third country, Northern Ireland appeared doomed to lose out on the British banger as well as other products such as English roses.

So what is the proposed EU solution on meat, dairy and plant imports from Britain?

Proposals will be tabled by Maroš Šefčovič, the EU commissioner for Brexit, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon but some of the detail has already leaked out.

Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks are one of the biggest problems. These health checks on meat, plants and dairy products matter for public safety, as highlighted by episodes such as the horsemeat scandal nearly a decade ago, when products ranging from burgers to lasagne were found to contain an unwelcome addition. The EU has previously offered, even on a temporary basis, to negotiate a system whereby the UK follows Brussels rules and almost all the checks can be lifted. The UK has rejected this approach as it impinges on the government’s ability to make its own rules.

But the new proposal from Brussels would do a number of things. Firstly, it would open up the option of creating a list of products, such as sausages and garden plants, that would enjoy a derogation from EU law preventing their import.

Secondly, the proposal would suggest significant use of Northern Ireland-only labelling to ensure meat, dairy and plants cannot easily be sold on elsewhere in the single market.

Finally, the reliability of the source of the product would be vital to what checks would be enforced. In particular, a type of haulage known as groupage, where goods from different companies for different customers are grouped together on one lorry, has experienced significant disruption. Products such as meat, milk and fish need to be certified by vets when moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and then they are sealed. In groupage haulage, a truck can pick up goods from several warehouses with loads moving from one lorry to another. Each time, the seals have to be broken and goods recertified in a complex, time-consuming and error-strewn process. The EU will recognise that this cannot go on and propose a way to solve that issue where trusted traders are in operation.

Is there a solution on customs checks?

The Northern Ireland protocol draws a customs border down the Irish Sea, meaning inspections have to take place at Northern Irish ports, and paperwork about goods needs to be filled in.

But the EU will propose a generous definition of goods that can go through a type of “green corridor” without the need for such burdensome checks and form-filling, as they will be deemed to be at low risk of entering the rest of the single market from Northern Ireland.

This is a bold move by the EU. But there is a recognition, after extensive examination of the data, that trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland that could be problematic in this area is sufficiently low for the bloc to take a risk.

Will the Brussels proposal please David Frost, the UK Brexit minister?

Lord Frost has said that he wants a new Northern Ireland protocol and one of his demands is that the European court of justice, the EU court in Luxembourg, loses its role policing whether EU law is being followed.

There is nothing within the package of proposals on this issue, which Frost had raised in his command paper on Northern Ireland in July and recently insisted was a must-have. If the UK continues to insist on this change, the talks will be launched but may not last too long.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

US urges UK to rebuild relations with Paris after submarine contract row

The US has urged Britain to follow its example and try to repair its relations with Paris in the wake of the row over France’s loss of its submarine contract with Australia. Australia pulled out of the $66bn (£48bn) contract for 12 diesel electric-powered submarines, signed in 2016, to opt instead for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with America and the UK. The secretive and sudden cancellation of the contract has created a crisis of trust between Paris on the one hand and London, Canberra and Washington on the other.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU unveils plan to slash Northern Ireland Protocol red tape with cut to border checks

The EU has unveiled a series of proposals that would slash the red tape burden on Irish Sea trade created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission measures would see an 80% reduction in checks envisaged for retail agri-food products arriving in the region from Great Britain.Announcing the proposals on Wednesday night, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the EU had “turned our rules upside down and inside out” to find a solution to the NI protocol issues.It comes after Dominic Cummings has claimed that Downing Street always intended to “ditch” the parts of the Brexit deal and...
POLITICS
WGAU

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising

Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe’s highest, rise still further.The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase compared to the week before.Last week, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 60 people in England had the virus, one of the highest levels seen in Britain during the pandemic.In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all the legal restrictions that had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Eu Law#Uk#Eu#British#Sps
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Covid news – live: Winter ‘plan B’ not yet on the cards despite plea from NHS leaders, says No 10

Downing Street has ruled out a new lockdown and says it does not yet intend to trigger “plan B” measures, such as mandatory face masks and a recommendation to work from home, to contain the spread of Covid-19 this winter.However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increased the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.Sajid Javid is to hold a rare coronavirus press conference...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Queen praises UK’s move to a sustainable future but says there is more to do

The Queen has said she is “proud” of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but “there is still much more to do”.The head of state also urged nations to “rise to the challenge” and avert the problems associated with climate change as the Government hosted business leaders at its Global Investment Summit in London.The Queen’s comments were made in her foreword for the event’s official brochure, and come after the monarch appeared to suggest last week she was irritated by a lack of action in tackling climate change.In an overheard exchange following the opening of the Welsh...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid press conference today: What time is the announcement?

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, is to hold a Covid briefing at Downing Street this afternoon as UK cases surge.The press conference, the first to be held in more than a month, will take place at 5pm on Wednesday in the Downing Street press briefing room.Mr Javid will discuss the use of new antiviral drugs to help treat Covid-19 but is also likely to be asked about the country’s worsening Covid cases figures.On Tuesday, the government said a further 223 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - bringing the UK total to 138,852.While the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy