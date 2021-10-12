CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

‘Darkness and light’: Alexander McQueen fashion house comes home to London

By Jess Cartner-Morley Fashion editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18k1Iv_0cP429r800
Naomi Campbell closed the catwalk show in black tulle flecked with crystal raindrops.

Twenty years after a young Lee McQueen signed a deal with Gucci and moved his catwalk shows from East End carparks in London to plush Parisian salons, the Alexander McQueen brand marked the world’s shifting back on to its axis by coming home.

The first McQueen show in 18 months brought actors Vanessa Kirby, Emilia Clarke and Kosar Ali to a front row of folding chairs on the 11th floor of a Wapping multistorey where the Shard, Gherkin and Walkie-Talkie buildings gave an alfresco catwalk a recognisable London backdrop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WsES_0cP429r800
The catwalk show took place against the backdrop of the London sky. Photograph: David M Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

“I wanted to be high up on a rooftop, as a moment of release after what we’ve all been through,” said the designer Sarah Burton after the show. “But at the same time, it doesn’t feel like this is necessarily the end of anything. Maybe it’s just a moment of sunshine, who knows.”

The sun did shine – but Naomi Campbell closed the show in a storm of shredded black tulle flecked with crystal raindrops. “Stormy skies are what we’ve been living through, so it’s about darkness and light,” said Burton. “And also, this is a show celebrating London as our home – my home, my team’s home, and the brand’s home – and unpredictable skies are a part of London life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5dnE_0cP429r800
A bejewelled model walks the runway. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

Shards of silver sequins rattled like hailstones from floor-length hems as models stomped the catwalk in chunky-soled boots. There were sheer corset dresses with their bones flaring around the body like umbrella ribs.

This being an Alexander McQueen show, there was close-cropped hair, and tattoos; multiple piercings; and bleached eyebrows. But there were also red-carpet gowns in sunshine yellow and sundresses in blue-sky denim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM9IU_0cP429r800
Models stomped the catwalk in chunky-soled boots. Photograph: David M Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

The celebrity-packed front row served as a reminder that Burton’s McQueen is about flashbulbs and glamour, as well as melancholy. “The sky can be serene or it can be turbulent. It can be kind or it can feel frightening. It reminds us that we are part of a world that is out of our control,” said Burton.

Asked why the show was staged three weeks after London fashion week, and a week after the end of fashion month, Burton shrugged. “Things have changed, and I think they have changed for ever. A year and a half of working at home means that the rhythm of how we live and work has changed and we should respect that. I don’t feel like everything has to go back to the old formulas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHJYU_0cP429r800
‘The sky can be serene or it can be turbulent,’ said designer Sarah Burton. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

The pandemic has been brutal for British fashion but Burton, who steered the label through the shock of its founder Lee McQueen’s sudden death in 2010 and brought it out of the darkness by pulling off a fairytale secret Royal Wedding dress for Kate Middleton a year later, has form in surviving trauma. Alexander McQueen has matured from being the workshop of a singular genius into a global luxury brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxrEu_0cP429r800
The celebrity-packed front row included Kosar Ali, Lara Stone, Vanessa Kirby, François-Henri Pinault, Emilia Clarke and Alexander McQueen chief executive, Emmanuel Gintzburger. Photograph: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

In the past four years, the number of McQueen stores worldwide has doubled to 100, with sites opening from Miami to Tokyo – even in the tough times of 2020. Its parent group, Kering, singled out McQueen, along with Balenciaga, in a first-quarter earnings report for this year, describing its performance as “outstanding”.

In February. the brand became the first luxury house to collaborate with the resale platform Vestiaire Collective, connecting customers who have bought Alexander McQueen at retail with the resale site, and encouraging high-spending customers to engage with the secondhand market.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Captivate! The best of 90s fashion photography – in pictures

Claudia Schiffer, one of the original supermodels, has embarked on her latest creative project. Captivate! Fashion Photography from the 90s, showcases landmark imagery and supermodels from the golden era of fashion. The anthology, curated by Schiffer herself, includes legendary photographers Arthur Elgort, Ellen von Unwerth, Herb Ritts and Richard Avedon among others, and accompanies an exhibition, also curated by the supermodel, which opened in Dusseldorf last month.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Vanessa Kirby
E! News

Kate Middleton Stuns Again in Regal Gown From 10 Years Ago at Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Watch: Kate Middleton Channels Inner Bond Girl for Red Carpet Look. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Kate Middleton accompanied Prince William to the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London while wearing a very special recycled look, which was slightly amended to look even more dazzling. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the award show wearing a bespoke short-sleeve, boat neck lavender gown by late designer Alexander McQueen, paired with a sparkling belt. William wore a dark green velvet suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Shows#Fashion Designer#Parisian
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Vogue Magazine

Alexander McQueen’s New Lavender-Haired Model Was Scouted Just Two Weeks Ago

Leicester-born medical student Helena Jay was wandering through Regent’s Park on a sunny Saturday when she was scouted by Logan Harper from Next Models. Details were exchanged, a whirlwind week of meet and greets followed, and the 20-year-old was booked to walk in Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2022 show. The catch? She had to dye her hair… lavender.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

How to Re-Create Naomi Campbell's Double French Manicure From the Alexander McQueen Show

Let's cut to the chase: I'm a beauty editor, so while I adored the fashion at the Alexander McQueen 2022 show (truly, it was a work of art), the one thing I couldn't keep my eyes off was Naomi Campbell's glistening nail art. The British supermodel made her McQueen runway return wearing a negative space double french manicure. Luckily for us, we got all the details from manicurist Michelle Class.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Takes Fall’s Riskiest Trend to New Heights for ‘Dune’ After-Party

Zendaya brought a glamorous edge to the “Dune” after-party in London last night. Stepping out after its red carpet premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, the movie’s leading lady took England by storm in another bold gown. The custom number comes courtesy of designer Nensi Dojaka, complete with a halter neckline, silky brown skirt and a unique heart cutout across the torso. Layered over a paneled bralette as well, the design taps into one of 2021’s boldest trends. Cutout designs are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes.From...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Argus Observer Online

Emma Watson's Earthshot Prize gown upcycled from 10 Oxfam wedding dresses

Emma Watson's Earthshot Prize awards gown was upcycled from 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam. The 'Harry Potter' actress and environmental activist was one of the presenters at Prince William's first-ever awards ceremony for his climate change initiative at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday evening (17.10.21). And the 31-year-old star wowed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy