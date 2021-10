For its latest collaboration, Hyperfly is capturing when the rhythm of music meets the flow of the Gentle Art with a Grateful Dead jiu-jitsu collection. Perfect for mat-ready Deadheads, the limited edition range is led by a special kimono design available in white and black. The kimono is crafted of 450gsm pearl weave and marked with embroidery down the back and arms, while the accompanying pants are crafted of 10oz cotton twill with the band’s iconic lighting bolts and dancing skeletons decorating the legs. Hidden detailing on the kimono comes in the form of Deadhead lining and “You Can’t Teach Heart.” motifs. The kimono sets also come complete with a matching carrying bag covered with similar decorations.

