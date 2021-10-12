CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Suspect arrested after allegedly abducting woman, throwing explosives at officers: I-Team report

By Peggy Gallek, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities say they arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly abducted a Lake County woman.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office notified the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office of the abduction shortly after 6 a.m., according to a release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 34-year-old Saybrook Township man broke into the victim’s home and forced her to leave with him her against her will.

Officers responded to the suspect’s Depot Road home after pinging his cell phone to determine his location. A short pursuit began and he fled into the woods near his property, the release says.

Deputies say they searched the woods and surrounding area for about an hour before finding the suspect and victim.

A report from the FOX 8 I-Team says the suspect was in the military and had explosive devices on him. He allegedly lit one and threw it at deputies as they chased him.

The subject was apprehended without incident and turned over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was not harmed, according to officers.

Ashtabula Sheriff William Niemi is thankful to the Geneva Police Department, The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Saybrook Township Fire Department who assisted during the incident.

“My deputies did an excellent job. I am very proud on how they handled this,” Niemi said.

Investigators are in the process of executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The incident remains under investigation by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

